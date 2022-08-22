Private Christian school leaders receive death threats after LGBTQ and biological sex stance

Leaders of a Christian school in Florida have received death threats after saying they would only refer to students based on their gender assigned at birth and that LGBTQ students will be asked to leave.

The private Christian school, located in Valrico, about 20 miles outside of Tampa, said students who participate in such lifestyles will be asked to leave.

Grace Christian School administrator and community pastor, Barry McKeen, received death threats after news outlets quoted his email about the policy, forcing him to hire additional security at the school.

McKeen said he only replies to God, not “bloggers or TikTokers” in a recorded response on the school’s Facebook page.

One of the school’s mothers anonymously told a US retailer that she has decided to remove her lesbian daughter from the school after the email circulated in June made clear the policy.

“She was afraid she would open her mouth and expose herself, but she’s not afraid anymore,” the mother said WFLAwish to remain anonymous.

Barry McKeen, Grace Christian School administrator and community pastor, is pictured. He has received death threats after saying the Christian school will only refer students based on their gender assigned at birth and that LGBTQ students will be asked to leave

McKeen said in an email to parents sent on June 6: “We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle, self-identification, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography are sinful in the eyes of God and the Church.’

After the response, he said in a recorded statement: “We’re not going to change because God doesn’t stand a chance. We will not be spiteful, but we will not shy away from this policy.”

The Christian school charges up to $6,595 per year for an older student to attend.

Some callers threatened to set his house on fire, while others said they would kill his family, he said.

But despite the death threats, McKeen said he’s refusing to back down.

In an interview with Fox newsMcKeen added: “If I back off from something like this, I’ll let what God has said be the truth. L…. It kind of hurts me when I think, “How is this hard for people to understand? This is what God said.”

“This is one of the many reasons we have a Christian school, and we’re not going to give up on this policy. God has spoken of these matters.”

It told parents they had to agree to the policy before their students could start the new school year – the mother said it was the first time she had been made aware of the policy.

No students have been expelled for their sexual orientation, McKeen said in a video statement, even though they agreed with a family that their student would change schools.

Grace Christian School, the center of the controversy surrounding LGBT acceptance in schools, is pictured

The policy is not new, he added, asking why his school was singled out when dozens of Christian schools across Florida are applying the same policy.

He said the policy of expulsion for sexual activity would be enforced between students if the student was also heterosexual.

Others have supported the school, he said, with one man donating $5,000 along with a note telling school leaders to “stay strong” and “keep the faith,” according to NBC.

He said in the statement that he agrees with the church’s position that homosexuality is a sin and that “any sin will condemn you to hell, which is why we need a savior.”