Prisons chief killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The head of jails in Indian-controlled Kashmir has been killed, officials said Tuesday, as India’s powerful home minister arrived in the disputed Himalayan region on a three-day visit.

The body of prison director general Hemant Kumar Lohia suffered multiple injuries and was found Monday evening at his friend’s home in the southern city of Jammu, where he was visiting, police said.

An initial investigation suggested Lohia’s domestic worker was behind the murder, senior police officer Mukesh Singh told reporters. He said the suspect fled the scene and added that the police investigation has not identified a militant link to the murder.

Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday and began questioning him.

However, a militant group, the People’s Anti-Fascist Front, or PAFF, claimed responsibility in a statement posted on social media.

India and Pakistan both claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting the New Delhi regime since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels’ goal of unifying the area, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

The PAFF statement said the killing was a “small gift” to Interior Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in the region on Monday.

The statement of the rebel group could not be independently verified.

Security officials have blamed groups like PAFF for many murders of police and civilians, but militants have not killed a high-profile official like Lohia in recent years.

“This is just the beginning of such high-profile operations,” the PAFF statement said.

The group emerged after India stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status in 2019, scrapped its state and undertook a massive security and communications lockdown while taking direct control of the region. Kashmir has remained on edge ever since, as authorities have enacted a slew of new laws that many Kashmiris fear could change the region’s demographics.

India insists militancy in Kashmir is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government troops have been killed in the conflict.

