Prison suit for Christmas: 20-year-old motorist drags Argentine police officers after fleeing from a checkpoint

This is the horrifying moment a driver tried to run over two police officers after refusing to stop at a checkpoint in Argentina on Christmas morning.

Shocking video footage of the incident shows Lautaro Ordóñez, 20, accelerating and dragging police officers down a street in the central city of Córdoba on Sunday.

One of the policemen suffered a leg injury and was hospitalized.

The video was recorded by one of the young women who were in the vehicle and shows Ordóñez standing at an intersection in the Cordoba neighborhood of Cerro de las Rosas, where the police were conducting a road inspection.

Police said she refused to pull over to the side of the road and instead stepped on the accelerator as the two police officers, a woman and a man, struggled to prevent her from moving forward.

The male officer could be seen repeatedly instructing Ordonez to ‘get out’ and pounding on the front windshield window glass.

Then one of the two women says: ‘What crime? They should let us go. We’re not doing anything wrong,” as another police officer approaches the driver’s side window in an attempt to de-escalate the incident.

The second young lady also tried to defuse the situation and suggests that everyone should obey and get out of the car.

The other woman tells her not to leave the car as Ordóñez started to drive away while the policeman yelled: ‘Stop you son of a bitch.’

The second woman begged the driver to stop the vehicle and said: ‘I want to get out. Enough. We are going to kill him, we are going to kill him.

The woman managed to get out moments before the police officer hit the windshield window and smashed it as Ordóñez came to a complete stop.

Video taken by a bystander showed police pulling Ordóñez out of the car and handcuffing him after he resisted arrest.

Córdoba prosecutor Lilliana Cuello, who is handling the case, told television channel El Doce that Ordóñez could be sentenced up to a year in prison if convicted.

Let’s see the cameras. If the police give the order to stop, the driver has to comply with it,’ said Cuello. “I think if they ask nicely and stand in front of the car, the police have to enforce the law.”