Prison reform advocate settles solitary confinement suit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A longtime proponent of prison reform has agreed to a settlement with Tennessee prison officials over their use of solitary confinement for inmates awaiting trial.

Alex Friedmann sued the Tennessee Department of Correction last year, alleging he was housed in one of the most restrictive cells in the most restrictive unit at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, despite not yet having been convicted of a felony. . The walls of the ‘hardened’ cell where Friedmann lived for almost two years are covered with steel plates. It has no shelves, mirror, stool or outlets and the window is a vertical slit less than 2 inches wide. Friedmann claimed he was punished for his years of advocacy on behalf of inmates prior to his arrest.

Friedmann was in Riverbend under a “custodian” order, which allows certain inmates to be housed in a state prison rather than a local prison pending trial, for reasons that include security concerns. While not all guards are placed in the hardened cells, the Correctional Department’s policy was to place them all in the prison’s most restrictive unit, where inmates are held in individual cells 23-24 hours a day.

Federal judge ordered prison officials to release Friedmann from solitary confinement last november. As part of an interim agreement, he was placed in a less secure unit where he could spend more time outside his cell and interact with other inmates. In an agreement filed Friday to settle the lawsuit, prison officials agreed to a series of policy changes. Friedmann said in a written statement that he is waiving monetary damages in favor of the changes. They must be implemented by October 31st.

Under the settlement, prison officials, like other inmates, will house guards based on an individualized assessment. Security guards will also have the opportunity to participate in their housing classification hearings and to appeal classification decisions. If a guard is placed in a hardened cell, as Friedmann did, that placement must be reviewed every 30 days and the inmate can appeal the decision.

In addition, an ordinary inmate placed in one of the hardened cells — known by staff and inmates as “iron man” cells — will have the opportunity to file a complaint about that placement.

In a written statement released Monday, Friedmann said living conditions in the hardened cells are “barbaric.”

“No civilized correctional system should detain people under such circumstances unless absolutely necessary, and then for longer than absolutely necessary,” he said. Friedmann noted that there is still no policy to determine when inmates are placed in the hardened cells and for how long.

Friedmann was designated a custodian after being arrested in 2020 for hiding three pistols, ammunition, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades in the walls of Nashville’s new prison during construction. He was convicted in July and will be sentenced Thursday.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, who oversees the jail, has suggested that Friedmann was planning a mass jailbreak and called his actions “evil.” Friedmann did not testify at his trial and investigators found no explanation for his actions in a search, but in a letter to the referring judge, Friedmann attributed them to a nervous breakdown.

Friedmann said he was raped in the old Nashville prison as an 18-year-old when he was arrested for armed robbery in 1987. In 2018, before the new prison was built, he was allowed to visit the old prison as editor-in-chief. from “Prison Legal News.” Seeing the cell where he was raped caused nightmares, flashbacks and panic attacks. He hid weapons and escape kits in the new prison in an irrational attempt to combat his fear, the letter said.

Friedmann’s attorney’s penalty note asks for leniency.

“Mr. Friedmann acknowledges that many people may not understand his explanation for his behavior because admittedly it is not rational or reasonable,” the memorandum reads. “But this Court must consider that it falls within recognized patterns of trauma response, albeit on an unusual and extreme way.”

It points out that in the two decades that Friedmann spent as an advocate of prison reform, Friedmann worked entirely by traditional political and legal means. He also never addressed the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, even advocating that they take over inmate housing in a facility contracted by private prison operator CoreCivic.

PART: