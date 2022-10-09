Prison psychologist Sarah-Jane Floretin accused of having TWO jailhouse lovers and texting them

A former prison psychologist is accused of having sex with her two lovers in prison and describing their sordid rendezvous in a series of steamy X-rated posts.

Sarah-Jane Londington, aka Sarah-Jane Floretin, is fighting to remain registered as a psychologist with the Queensland Civil and Administrative Court after being suspended in 2019.

The 41-year-old, from Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast, reportedly exchanged hundreds of messages with two inmates – convicted drug trafficker Allen Marcel Milos and David Gardener – while escorting them to the Palen Creek Correctional Center.

The mother of four is said to have sent Milos 30 letters, 29 of which were destroyed, while the couple were said to have had an “intimate personal and or sexual relationship” in 2018, the courier post reported.

Sarah-Jane Londington, aka Sarah-Jane Floretin, is fighting to keep her psychologist registration. She is pictured in a selfie allegedly sent to inmate David Gardiner

She would then start messaging Gardiner in 2019 on a cell phone she is accused of buying it with another inmate’s driver’s license, which he kept hidden in his cell.

Extracts of messages submitted by the health ombudsman in the QCAT during a disciplinary hearing for Florentin show that she allegedly emailed Milos at 6:01 am on 31 August 2018 via her Queensland Corrective Services account.

In the email, Florentin said she was “done” with their relationship and felt “used” after Milos told her she was “just a dating buddy” the night before.

“You know, I told you things hit me after that, well here I am, it’s 12:46 pm and I’ve obviously slept off my exhaustion and now the tears are just pouring out of me. You ruined us,” the email read.

“The number of times I’ve felt bad after seeing you in private, you’ve really made up for the occasions you’ve left and I felt happy and safe.

“I don’t feel emotionally connected to you anymore. I feel used, cheap and damn stupid for being so easy on you.’

Florentin reportedly said she had taken into consideration Milos’ lack of commitment because he was in prison and paranoid and “wouldn’t drop his guard” because “maybe he was scared.”

Allen Milos (left) with brothers Peter and Daniel (right) meet celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay

According to court documents, Florentin wrote that it was beginning to dawn on Milos that “didn’t love her” and that “you don’t care about losing me and that I’m nothing to you but an easy f***”.

“I can already say that the feeling that I used to think about you has disappeared from my stomach, and I don’t respect you much anymore,” the email read.

“I tell myself I’m wrong. I’m in love with the man in my head I’ve seen snatches of but he’s been gone (sic) for weeks now. He’s fallen behind this man who doesn’t have the decency to write to me, to make me feel special or loved.

“You can’t just grab me and say you want me all for you and that’s why I’m your girl. I’ll take a page out of your book and go have some fun. Maybe I’ll poke around a bit… and maybe I’ll relax and be the bastard you think I am…’

“Go fuck yourself Allen. I’m not that **t but you’re not my man = done.’

Two months later, on October 25, Florentin reportedly wrote in notes on her phone addressed to Milos that she wished they could “rewind the past few weeks.”

“I feel like I haven’t talked to you properly in ages, all our time has been consumed by the c**p with smoke then good with you thinking a) I’m a manipulative crazy woman stalking your brother and nominees both him and (EDITED) with messages!’

Florentin is said to have written that she was “so glad” to have seen Milos the previous Tuesday night and wished he was with her at the time.

“The way you were (TOO EXPLICIT) was so good. And omg (TOO EXPLICIT) I could honestly do it all night. I love it, love it, love it. My favorite, of course, is feeling you (TOO EXPLICIT), it’s the most mind-numbing, best feeling.

“I crave you now, I’m at the house… I’m so horny. I’ve been thinking about closing (sic) flat on my stomach and you (TOO EXPLICIT). I’m excited by that hope.’

A selfie of David Gardiner from February 11 that was reportedly sent to Florentin

Florentin is then said to have described how she believed Milos loved her, but felt he didn’t show it by being comfortable with the idea of ​​her with other men.

She also allegedly offered to deliver a letter to someone in Brisbane on his behalf, saying she wanted to do “real psychological sessions with him.”

The note ended with Florentin reportedly saying she wouldn’t “chase” him anymore and “I’m your girl or I’m not” before signing it off with “Bye Allen xxx”.

Further reports presented to the court reportedly show heated frequent exchanges between Florentin and Gardiner in February 2019.

Under a contact called “My Love,” Florentin is said to have received selfies from Gardiner and messages promising “I’ll be waiting for you.”

‘Did you get my message dear? Message me if you can talk love you,” Florentin is said to have sent him on February 19 at 5:59 PM.

About half an hour later, she reportedly sent another message that read, “I’m really worried about you, honey. Isn’t it your thing not to text me? Are you OK? I will always love you.’

Gardiner eventually wrote back, and the couple reportedly continued to text throughout the evening and set a time to call.

The next morning, Florentin is said to have sent another text apologizing for “forgetting the huge risk.”

“I’ll do better, I promise. Can’t wait to see you and feel your energy close to me, my sexy darling.”

“Just for a moment, I’m not sure what happened in my head with the days and dates, I’m floating through life now and I’m forgetful because I’m totally obsessed with you!”

‘..I’ll see you at 8 o’clock. I will always love you. You and me Against the World. XxxXOXOXOXOXO’.

A selfie of Sarah Jane Florentin, taken on her phone on February 21, which was reportedly sent to Gardiner

Gardiner replied that he understood how distracted she was “but everything will be worth it in the end because we’ll have each other,” before saying “CU at 8.”

At 8:38 a.m., he sent another text saying that he was “so much better today and it will always be a good day if it starts with you and a sneaky kiss.”

On Feb. 21, Florentin reportedly sent a selfie and photo of her office while she was at work, saying she was working on parole for a few men, including Gardiner’s.

“I must be crazy to be here this late, but knowing your parole app needs to be done and wanting to focus on it really motivated me to get this all done,” the caption reads.

‘I can’t wait to work privately for myself, I will kill and if I have to work hard, at least I reap the rewards! Anyway, I hope you have sweet dreams. I’ll send you a message in the morning. I miss you very much. xxx’

Gardiner replied, ‘Morning pretty girl. I hope you slept well. I knew you’d be working late… Thank you for all you do and will do for me, I really appreciate you. I hope I can see you 2days because I miss you already. Love you so much now and forever. xxx.’

Over the course of the month, the pair are also said to have talked about Florentin meeting Gardiner’s mother to help with his parole, as well as the poor food in prison.

Gardiner also spoke about how his hat was confiscated in prison and ways he tried to keep his cell phone hidden in his cell.

On February 23, Florentin reportedly sent Gardiner selfies, with the inmate telling her “how good” she looked and how much he “loved her with her hair off.”

Florentin allegedly sent Gardiner a text saying she couldn’t stop thinking about him.

In the days that followed, they reportedly continued to discuss their daily activities before sharing in an exchange on February 27 how much fun they had had the night before.

‘Hello my love, I can’t get enough of you. I enjoyed our evening so much last night, I can’t stop thinking about how lucky I am to have you,” Floretin is said to have written.

“I think you’re a great lover and I absolutely loved (TOO EXPLICIT). I’ve never had so much fun in my life and when I think about the fact that we were (TOO EXPLICIT) it just shocks me.

“I fucking love you and everything else just as big a bonus now and I feel like the happiest woman on the planet. Miss you more and more every day that we grow together. xxx’

Gardiner replied, ‘Hello my sexy babe. I couldn’t help but look at the UI group and think about the details from last night. If only they knew.’

“I also enjoyed my time (TOO EXPLICIT).

The case continues.