Prison nurse faces jail after behind-bars fling with inmate fellow officer is accused of affair with

A prison nurse threatens to go to jail herself after admitting to an affair with an inmate behind bars.

Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an “improper relationship” while working as a nurse in two prisons.

A second prison guard, Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared next to Hibbs who was also accused of having an affair with the same inmate, but made no plea.

Hibbs worked at the 1,652 capacity HMP Parc Prison in Bridgend, Wales, and at HMP Manchester, known as Strangeways, 340 miles away.

She admitted the only allegation of misconduct in public office when she appeared in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court.

The charge against her reads: “While as a public servant, namely a prison nurse, you have intentionally and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a manner that amounted to abusing the public’s trust in the office holder by entering into an improper relationship with a prisoner.’

Hibbs, from Manchester, was told ‘all options’ would remain open if she was convicted of the affair.

Adam Sharp, on the defense, said Hibbs’ plea was on a basis that should be reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service and requested a report for the sentence.

She was told to return to court next month for a sentence or further hearing.

The court heard that the case against Shmylo was not yet ready to proceed and she was not asked to file a plea

Cardiff Recorder Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: ‘You have pleaded guilty to what I suspect you know is a very serious crime.

“I’m going to order a report for the sentence and indemnify you for the next hearing. You should not read anything in either decision, all options remain open to the judge.’

The detainee was not named during the trial.

The court heard the case against Shmylo, who previously worked at Parc Prison, was not ready to proceed and she was not asked to submit a plea.

The charge against her reads: “While as a public official, namely a prison warden, you have deliberately and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a manner that amounted to abusing the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in a inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.’

Shmylo, of Treforest, Pontypridd, is due to return to court next month.