Priscilla Presley dazzles in black lace dress at Festival Of Arts Wonderful World Soiree

Priscilla Presley was one of the high profile people who used their star power to promote the Festival Of Arts Wonderful World Soiree in Laguna Beach on Saturday.

Held by the Festival Of Arts Of Laguna Beach, the one-day affair featured plenty of visual arts, international-themed performers and an intimate concert by ten-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval.

Decked out in a black lace dress and matching heels, Presley had the honor of introducing a Pageant Of The Masters rendition of Wonderful World after she laid out her stuff on the red carpet.

The businesswoman and actress dropped a number of poses in the sexy yet elegant number with open lace patterns on the arms and chest.

The rest covered her in similar patterns, except for more open lace along the lower perimeter.

The businesswoman and actress, 73, wore a small black leather purse and styled her red locks long and straight.

Together with the visual arts and the concert of Arturo Sandoval. the event also featured an assortment of internationally themed performers, from traditional Chinese lion dancers to African stilt walkers.

There were also fun photo ops and a chance to win a 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge ($60,540 retail value) in a raffle, among other prizes.

All proceeds will help fund arts programming at the Festival Of Arts And Pageant Of The Masters, and will remain in the community, according to his website.

The Festival Of Arts Of Laguna Beach is a non-profit organization with “a mission to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts.”

Some of the other celebrities in attendance for the event included actor Joe Mantegna and his wife of 46, Arlene Mantegna, who both stepped out on the red carpet beforehand.

Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, was also there with his wife at age nine, Gena Charmaine Avery.

Knowles was once manager of Beyoncé’s hugely successful all-female group Destiny’s Child, as well as the solo careers of his two daughters which he shares with ex-wife Tina Knowles.

Last Tuesday, Presley promoted a few new versions of her 1985 biography – Elvis And Me – which she co-wrote with Sandra Harmon.

“Just wanted to let you know that my memoir ELVIS AND ME is being released today for the first time in audio and e-book,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “The audiobook was recorded by me, and I hope you enjoy listening to my story about life and love with Elvis.”

Priscilla’s life with the King Of Rock And Roll is once again massively back in the public sphere, with the release of the new Elvis biopic in late June.

The film, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, has grossed $272.1 million worldwide against its $85 million budget, making it the second-highest-grossing music biopic of all. makes. time behind Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

On June 24, the same day as the US release of Elvis, Priscilla was proud to join her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughters Riley Keough, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 13, for a special event on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“My family and I were so honored to be asked to place our handprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the debut week of the movie ELVIS,” Priscilla gushed with humility.

The family also posed alongside Elvis director and co-writer, Baz Luhrmann, and the film’s star, Austin Butler, and Elvis’ longtime friend Jerry Schilling.

Today is the day before the release of the movie ELVIS! I cannot say enough about this movie. Bring your teens and kids who need to know who and what Elvis was about. Actor Austin Butler studied Elvis for 2 years and WOW!! What an actor. This movie is about Elvis and his manager, Colonel Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Who else was outstanding!’ she gushed into the caption.

