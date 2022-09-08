Princeton will offer ‘free ride’ worth $300,000 to all students whose families earn under $100,000

Princeton announced it will offer a “free ride” to most undergraduate students from families earning less than $100,000, including tuition, lodging, and food.

The Ivy League institution’s offerings work out to about $79,540 per year, equating to more than $300,000 over the course of a four-year degree.

The offer will also be extended to some students from families earning as much as $300,000 with multiple children in New Jersey college.

About a quarter of the elite university’s student body of about 5,500 – about 1,375 students – is expected to qualify. The new utility will take effect in the fall of 2023.

The money to support the utility will come from capital gains from the school’s endowment worth more than $79 billion according to The Washington Post.

Princeton previously offered a similar package to students from families earning less than $65,000.

The move comes as Princeton has spent years trying to shake off its long-held reputation as a stronghold for the rich and elite by recruiting heavily from high schools from diverse economic backgrounds.

The program’s announcement, Princeton president Christopher L. Eisgruber echoed those ideas.

“We know that Princeton can only achieve its research, education and service goals if it attracts the best talent from across society,” Eisgruber said. Core Commitments – At Princeton, we seek out and welcome talented students from every background and every sector of society.

Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber said he hoped the new measures would help students ‘prosper on our campus’

The financial aid covers tuition, as well as room and board of qualified undergraduate students – totaling about $79,540

Eisgruber explained that the students from families earning $300,000 with more than one child in college would qualify for support proportional to the family income.

Families earning $150,000 pay $12,500 per year; families making $200,000 would pay $25,000; families making $250,000 would pay $37,500; and families making $300,000 would pay $50,000.

Eisgruber noted that the school would do away with an old policy requiring students who accepted financial aid to provide $3,500 for books and other expenses. He said he hoped the new measures would help students “bloom on our campus.”

The move comes weeks after Joe Biden announced plans to spend up to $1 trillion to waive student loans for Americans earning less than $125,000, angering many who said it was unfair to those who had cut and saved to get their money’s worth. to pay off debts.

And not everyone was impressed with the leafy school’s efforts, including Sandy Baum, an economist at the Urban Institute who previously studied financial aid and college board tuition.

‘Is it changing the world? No,” Baum said, “will it make life better for the small number of people lucky enough to enter Princeton? Secure.’

“I’m not really worried about those Princeton students. I’m concerned about all the people who aren’t going to Princeton,” she added.

Princeton’s acceptance rate is one of the lowest in the country — of the tens of thousands who apply annually, the acceptance rate hovers around 4 percent.

The school has been working to increase undergraduate enrollment to 5,700 by 2025 and has added new residencies to accommodate.

Princeton’s move is the latest in an arms race for tuition between the ivy league, where the elite institutions compete to attract students and foster more inclusive student groups.

In June, Dartmouth College abolished student loans for eligible families after wealthy donors provided $120 million for the initiative.

Both Harvard and Yale also cover full tuition costs for students from families earning up to $75,000.