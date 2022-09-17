Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie say goodbye to their ‘dearest Grannie’ in Instagram post

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie paid a personal tribute to the Queen by saying: ‘Hello dear Grandma, it was the honor of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we are so incredibly proud of you.’

According to the royal sisters – who posted the tribute on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of their younger selves with their grandmother – they haven’t been able to put into words much since the monarch died in Balmoral on September 8, at the age of 96.

The daughters of the Duke of York, who are both believed to have had a close relationship with their grandmother, thanked Her Majesty, saying she would “never know” the impact she had had on their lives.

They also paid tribute to King Charles, their uncle, writing that they know that he “will continue to lead in your example, as he too has devoted his life to service.”

The royal sisters shared a sweet image of themselves with their ‘dearest grandma’ as they paid tribute to Her Majesty with a touching statement

In the statement, the princesses said they “have not been able to put into words much since you left us all”

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked visibly moved as he watched the vigil at Westminster Hall last night, alongside Princess Eugenie (center) and Princess Beatrice (right)

In the statement, Beatrice and Eugenie said, “Dear Grandma, we haven’t been able to put into words much since you left us all. There are tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss to you, our beloved queen and our beloved grandmother.

“We thought, like many, that you would be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our back that led us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

“For now, dear grandma, we just want to say thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for taking us in, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our tea, for comfort, for joy. You who are you will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

“The world is mourning you and the tribute would really make you smile. They are all too true for the remarkable leader that you are.

“We’re so glad you’re back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear grandmother, it was the honor of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we are so very proud of you.

“We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to set your example, as he too has devoted his life to service.

‘God protect the king. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.’

Last night the sisters attended a vigil at Westminster Hall. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked visibly moved as he watched the vigil alongside Princess Eugenie (center) and Princess Beatrice (right)

Members of the public walked past Her Majesty’s coffin as her children walked about in silence with their heads on the ground to pay their respects

Members of the royal family watched the Vigil of Princes at Westminster Hall. Pictured LR: James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall

The two sisters looked emotional as they attended public gatherings in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Last night they attended a wake at London’s Westminster Hall where the Queen’s children – King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – were seen repeating the ceremonial wake of princes they first held at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh when the Queen lies in state.

As they stood around the coffin, other members of the royal family, including Queen Consort Camilla, watched in solemn silence from the stands.

As Andrew, 62, who served in the Falklands, wore the uniform and stood around his mother’s coffin, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, watched as their father paid his respects.

They were joined by Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, who appeared visibly moved by the vigil and put his hand to his face, as if wiping away tears.

Peter Phillips pictured in the stands next to his daughters Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips

Also in the stands watching the wake was Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who had served as the Queen’s equerry from 1986 and developed a close relationship with Her Majesty.

Sir Tim has been at the side of the Princess Royal since her mother passed away on September 8, accompanying Anne on the drive from the Balmoral Estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh behind the Queen’s coffin.

Her son Peter Phillips, 44, was also in attendance, with his two daughters Savannah and Isla.

Other members of the Princess Royal’s family were seen in the stands, including her daughter Zara Tindall, 41, her husband and former rugby player Mike, 41, and their two oldest children Mia, eight, and Lena, four.

Other young royals who attended the wake were Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Prince Edward’s children were joined by Sophie Wessex, 57, who was announced to receive many of the Queen’s former royal patronages after her death.