Princess of Wales's protection officer Emma Probert was made a member of the royal Victorian order

The Princess of Wales’ loyal bodyguard, Sergeant Emma Probert, has this afternoon been awarded a royal honour.

Emma, ​​who was assigned to Kate Middleton’s Royal Protection Unit in 2010, was last year made a member of the Royal Victorian Order in the birthday honors list.

She beamed as she received the award from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace today.

The title is awarded to individuals who have personally served the monarch with distinction.

Emma has accompanied the Princess of Wales on the countess of royal engagements since her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

The discreet figure has been responsible for the safety of the mother-of-three since her first steps into royal life, and had to step up to the mark to ensure the princess remained safe on a number of occasions.

Sergeant Probert, a member of Scotland Yard’s Protection Squad, is trained in martial arts and also carries a 9mm Glock pistol and a Taser stun gun at all times when he is with the royals.

She is also believed to have worn a straitjacket while on duty with the royals.

Before working for Kate, Probert was responsible for the security of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Sergeant Probert, who was in charge of the Duchess’s protection in 2010, is said to have ‘hit it off’ with Kate from the start and sat in the front seat of the Rolls Royce that took her to her wedding in 2011.

The policewoman was also among the first on the scene of the Tavistock Square bus bombing, where Hasib Hussein had detonated a device hidden in a rucksack during the 7/7 attacks – a terrorist incident that claimed a total of 52 lives.

In 2015, she closely followed the then Duchess of Cambridge during the christening of Princess Charlotte in St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

Her role was highlighted when Camden Constable David Nasmyth-Miller was awarded an MBE in the 2007 New Year Honors List for his calm handling of officers and resources during the attack.

He said at the time: ‘I am delighted and humbled to receive this honor and would like to thank those who worked with me on the day, especially my sergeants, and especially Probert.’

Throughout her years in the service, Probert had to overcome tragedy in her personal life following the sudden death of her husband.

Expert skier Michael Probert, 42, died after he lost a ski and crashed into a wooden post while on holiday with his wife in the French Alps on March 15, 2009.

The sergeant was one of the first responders at the scene of the 7/7 attacks in London and was praised for how she handled the situation

An inquest into his death in 2011 was told how on the first day of their ski trip the pair were skiing down a light blue run but Mr Probert lost a ski from his boot.

The keen sportsman managed to stay upright on a ski for a while but then fell and smashed into a wooden post – one of only four not protected by safety padding.

He plunged down a steep slope as his horrified wife watched.

Despite wearing a safety helmet, Mr. Probert, an officer with the Met Police for more than 20 years, of head injuries.

A French police report showed that his rented skis were adjusted correctly, but the binding on one of them suddenly splintered, causing the horror accident.

The report could not determine whether the catastrophic failure was due to a manufacturing defect.

A witness said Mr Probert, who also ran a construction company, fell heavily on the snow, which was hard after a very cold night.

He lost his balance and blacked out after sustaining multiple injuries.

Sgt Probert was too upset to comment immediately after her husband’s death.

But a friend, who asked not to be named, said: ‘They were a lovely, incredibly friendly couple and loved skiing together.

‘Mike’s death and the way it happened was absolutely devastating for Emma.’