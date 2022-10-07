Princess of Wales wishes England Women good luck ahead of Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

The Princess of Wales has said she will set her alarm early to wake up in time for England’s women’s rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn.

Kate, who has been patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to the Red Roses, which was posted on the England Rugby Twitter account, wishing the team well in the tournament.

Dressed in a red Zara tweed blazer to represent her team, Her Royal Highness said she would be cheering them on every step of the way and hoped they would ‘bring the cup home’ again after their victory in 2014.

In a video posted on the official England Rugby Twitter account, its patron, the Princess of Wales, wished the Red Roses the best of luck ahead of the 2022 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

The princess looked back at her training with England Rugby women and men in February 2022 (pictured), shortly after inheriting patronage from Prince Harry

Her Royal Highness reused the blazer she has previously worn while supporting the England men’s football team during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley to deliver the message. She also wore a cute rose brooch on her lapel to support the red roses.

Kate, 40, said: ‘Hi everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses the best of luck with the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

‘I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I can’t wait to see how you all get on during the tournament.

‘For many of the team this will be the first World Cup you have played in – congratulations on being selected for the squad.

‘I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far and I hope you enjoy every minute.

‘I was also pleased to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the trophy back home.

‘Good luck in the coming weeks. I’m setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way.’

Having a ball! Giggling Kate took part in a line-out with members of the England women’s rugby team at Twickenham

Learn from the pros: The Princess of Wales chatted with the England rugby team ahead of the training session

Sticking around: The Princess of Wales was the hooker between props Jamie George (left) and Ellis Genge in a scrum

The video was captioned: A special best of luck to #RedRoses from our Patron The Princess of Wales.’

It tagged Kensington Royal in the tweet and called England Women ‘#TeamDream’.

The tournament, which kicks off tomorrow, runs until Saturday 12 November, with the Red Roses set to play their first game against Fiji tomorrow at 7pm. 04.45 UK time.

In her message to the team, Kate recalled her fun trip to Twickenham in February this year, training with the players and laughing as she ducked and weaved her way across the pitch.

The honorary red rose even practiced a line-out and was pictured being lifted up by his team to catch the ball.

The Princess of Wales inherited her patronage of England Rugby from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, after he stepped down as senior royal.

And on her visit to Twickenham she proved she was the right person for the role as she got stuck into the training session.

Her Royal Highness wore official England Rugby £50 trousers and a £50 zip-up top as she joined England players for a training session at Twickenham, hours after she was confirmed as the Duke of Sussex’s replacement.

Competitive Kate looked delighted to be stepping into her brother-in-law’s shoes and giggled, laughed and smiled her way through the drills, led by head coach Eddie Jones.

The princess, known for her love of sport, smiled as she ran towards the try line and threw her arms up in celebration.

Proving she’s not afraid to get stuck in, Kate put her arms around England players Jamie George and Ellis Genge in a mock scrum and was lifted into the air in a line-out, prompting a fit of giggles .

She also participated in simple throwing and catching drills and tried a drop kick.

As the men’s Six Nations tournament approached, she also chatted with players about their opening matches.