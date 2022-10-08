Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton reveals she's grown her own pumpkins

<!–

Carole Middleton has revealed how her family like to spend Halloween with lots of healthy activities such as decorating home-grown pumpkins.

The Princess of Wales’ mother, 67, who lives in Berkshire with her husband Michael, has revealed some of her favorite traditions to celebrate the October holiday in an Instagram post promoting her company Party Pieces’ autumn collection.

‘Halloween is an autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and horror of my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and trick-or-treat,’ the mother of three said on the company’s social media page.

She added: ‘I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year so I’m looking forward to decorating them with my loved ones.’

Her comments offer a glimpse of the potential entertainment in store for her grandchildren, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

This isn’t the first time Carole has shared some of her family’s holiday traditions; in April, she revealed how her family likes to celebrate Easter by decorating a tree and going on egg hunts.

“I like to have my family help me decorate a beautiful wire tree with colorful eggs,” the Party Pieces founder explained, adding that she also likes to host a “competitive” aster egg hunt.

Among her other tips for the perfect family Easter were party games such as tailing the bunny, making Easter cards together and jam flower arrangements.

To create a floral centerpiece, she suggested taking some glass jars to put flowers and greenery in from the garden and then decorate with ribbon.

“The table is such an important piece of Easter decoration, so have fun with it and add playful touches to make people smile like fluffy bunnies hidden in foliage or flowers in the middle of the table.”

She also mentioned a family tradition of hunting Easter eggs and said it’s not just for kids.

“We like to get the whole family involved and it gets pretty competitive,” she said.

Earlier this week, Richard Eden revealed to The Daily Mail that Michael and Carole Middleton made enough money from their party equipment business to put three children to boarding school and buy a £4.7m mansion.

Yet their mail order company, Party Pieces, made a loss of almost £300,000 last year.

Newly published figures reveal that Party Pieces Holdings made a loss of £285,506 in 2021, making its net loss on the balance sheet £1.35m.

The Middletons own just over half of the company, with lingerie magnate Steven Brentwood and Darryl Eales also listed as shareholders.

A business review at the end of the accounts reports: ‘Over the year the company has seen an impressive 18 per cent increase in retail turnover despite a challenging time for UK retailers.

“The after-tax loss represents the continued investment in the company’s growth plans, including the launch of a wholesale division and the opening of new territories in the US, Europe and the Middle East.”