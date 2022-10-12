Princess Sofia of Spain joins her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia for National Day

The princess appears to be emulating her mother, who is known for her style

The royal stepped out with her mother Queen Letizia and father King Felipe

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Her mother Queen Letizia is known for her sense of style, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Princess Sofia of Spain proved just as fashionable during a family appearance today.

The princess, 15, looked elegant in a navy blue patterned dress as she joined her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a military parade in Madrid to celebrate Spain’s National Day.

Her sister Leonor, 16, heir to the Spanish throne, did not attend because she attends boarding school at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Letizia looked typically elegant in a matching polka dot mint green dress for the outing as the family soaked up the pomp and pageantry of the national day. The holiday commemorates Christopher Columbus’s arrival in America in 1492.

Her mother Queen Letizia is known for her style prowess, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Princess Sofia of Spain (pictured with her parents) proved just as fashionable during a family appearance today

Queen Letizia and her daughter Sofia (pictured left) looked stylish in similar styles as the couple opted for flowing flecked dresses

The Queen and Princess smiled at the parade as they stood next to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Sofia wore her hair down, styled in loose ringlets with minimal make-up, while Leitiza kept her locks in a sleek up-do, paired with pear earrings and a smoky eye.

King Felipe, who ascended the throne in 2014, looked dapper in full military uniform as he supervised a military exhibition.

They were joined by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Roble in the capital.

The royal family watched the proceedings from a purpose-built platform decorated with the royal coat of arms.

Sofia looked every bit the princess with her long chestnut locks worn down and lightly curled at the ends

King Felipe marked the national holiday by donning his full military uniform – complete with his medals and a hat

The princess, 15, looked elegant in a navy blue patterned dress as she joined her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia (pictured) for a military parade in Madrid to celebrate Spain’s National Day

Queen Letizia stunned with a subtle smoky eye, nude lipstick and perfectly groomed brows for a polished look

Queen Letizia of Spain stood next to her husband King Felipe as he saluted the military troops at the parade

Leonor enrolled at UWC Atlantic College last September with Princess Alexia of the Netherlands.

They are both on a £67,000, two-year course to study for their International Baccalaureate diploma.

Housed in a 12th-century castle in the Vale of Glamorgan, the school offers activities and subjects such as Tai Chi and Tibetan literature, leading it to be nicknamed ‘Hippie Hogwarts’.

UWC Atlantic College has a proven track record of educating royalty. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands studied there in the eighties, and Belgian heir to the throne Elisabeth graduated last year.