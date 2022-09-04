Princess Royal arrives for day four of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials

<!–

Princess Anne put on a chic show donning an all-red outfit as she attended the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire this afternoon.

Anne, 72, wore a crimson jacket and tartan skirt for her outing to the equestrian event, which has been taking place in Stamford since Thursday, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Her daughter, Zara Tindall, 41, performed well at the competition, which comes to an end today, with her horse Class Affair.

Anne, who attended yesterday’s Braemar meeting with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in Scotland, seemed relaxed as she headed to court today.

For her Stamford outing, the Princess Royal wore a crimson jacket with padded shoulders, paired with an off-white shirt.

Anne, an avid equestrian herself, nodded to her equestrian sport by displaying a gold brooch in the shape of a horse on her lapel.

She paired her red jacket with a tartan skirt, with dominant shades of red, green and gold.

The no-nonsense royal completed the look with sensible flat slip-on shoes and a small black leather handbag.

The Queen’s only daughter fished up sunglasses on her way to the Trials this afternoon

Wrapped in her crimson coat and dressed in classic sunglasses, Princess Anne looked cool and well-groomed

Anne will undoubtedly encourage her daughter Zara Tindall today during the last day of competition

Upon arriving at the racecourse for the Trials, the royal fished a pair of sunglasses from her bag and put them on, before smiling at the gathered crowd.

Her locks were styled in her usual updo and she wore a very light face makeup, finished with a bright red lip.

Anne encouraged her daughter Zara and her horse Class Affair during the four-day event.

The Trials are one of the last events of the summer social scene and often draw large crowds.

Zara, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics as part of the British equestrian team, took part in the event in recent days.

Zara Tindall, 41, takes part in the trial all week, competing with her trusty steed Class Affair

Zara, who won the advanced class in May with Class Affair at the Chatsworth Horse Trials, closed the opening day of the Burghley trials with a score of 28.4.

A total prize pool of over £320,000 is the largest in Burghley’s 61-year history, with dressage followed by the cross-country stage on Saturday and the show jumping final 24 hours later.

“Everyone here understands the cost and time it takes to produce a five-star horse,” said Burghley event director Martyn Johnson.

“And the increased prize money reflects the board’s commitment to ensuring Land Rover Burghley remains at the pinnacle of our sport.”