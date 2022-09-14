Princess of Wales wore the Queen’s delicate earrings to Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen last night by wearing a pair of her earrings, it is believed.

Kate, 40, wore a simple pair of pearl and diamond earrings as she joined her husband, Prince William and other senior royals, including King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to open the coffin of the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The earrings are believed to be an elegant pair that the princess has worn on a number of previous occasions, including the day she left the hospital after the birth of Prince Louis.

Kate also chose them for an engagement day in the Netherlands in 2016, her first official solo visit abroad without Prince William.

They are believed to have previously belonged to the Queen, while Her Majesty wore them to a number of events over the years.

The Queen is known for being generous with her private jewelry collection and has passed on tiaras, earrings and necklaces to members of her family.

Kate, 40, wore a simple pair of pearl and diamond earrings as she joined her husband, Prince William and other senior royals, including King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to open the coffin of the Queen at Buckingham Palace. They are believed to have previously belonged to the Queen, while Her Majesty wore them to a number of events over the years. Pictured, the Queen wearing the earrings in 1977 (left) and the Princess of Wales last night (right)

The Princess of Wales also wore a pearl necklace – an unusual choice of jewelery for Her Royal Highness that has been interpreted by royal fans as a nod to the Queen, who was rarely seen without hers.

Arseiny Budrevich, founder of Budrevich Fine Jewelery Studio, said: express.co.uk that royals, especially Queen Elizabeth, loved pearls because they “represent the aristocratic virtues of generosity, grandeur and generosity,” and they “symbolize purity and chastity.”

“Pearls have been associated with class, elegance and sophistication since the Ptolemaic dynasty in ancient Egypt, where the royal family wore pearls to show their status,” he added.

This tradition was then passed on through the Holy Roman Empire to the French monarchs who brought it into fashion in the Middle Ages, where it was then spread throughout Europe. This is when the British Empire picked up the style.”

Today, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with the senior royals, will pay tribute to the Queen during the funeral procession through central London.

The Princess of Wales also wore a pearl necklace – an unusual choice of jewelery for Her Royal Highness that has been interpreted by royal fans as a nod to the Queen, rarely seen without hers.

The Queen was rarely seen without her pearls, leading royal fans to believe Kate was paying tribute with her jewelry. In the photo the queen with her pearls in 2011 (left) and in 2017 (right)

The king was photographed arriving at the palace after leaving Clarence House, hours before Prince William and Prince Harry put their feud aside and support their father by marching behind the coffin with him.

The royal family will join their matriarch on foot this afternoon on the journey to Westminster Hall, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after hours in line.

Charles, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, will be part of the procession. Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also walk behind the procession, as will the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car. The procession will leave the palace at 2:22 p.m. and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3 p.m.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace last night before receiving the Queen’s coffin

The car with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, heading towards Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty spent her last night in Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room before being transported in a coach to Westminster Hall – the ancient heart of Parliament – where she will remain for four days until her funeral on Monday.

More than 1 million people are expected to queue for up to 35 hours in central London to walk past her coffin – but experts think only 400,000 people will get in, meaning 600,000 people will be disappointed.

The Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace last night to tears and cheers from the huge crowd that stood in the pouring rain to welcome her home after her death in Balmoral last Thursday. The route from RAF Northolt to the palace was packed. There was a wave of lights as many raised their cell phones in the air to film the hearse as it passed.

As the hearse passed through the gates, Charles could be seen bowing his head with Harry and Meghan standing solemnly behind the monarch.

Exactly this afternoon at 2:22 p.m., the Queen’s casket will be placed on a carriage and lead a procession through a packed Mall, past Whitehall and then to Parliament Square before entering the Palace of Westminster, followed by her son, the new King, and her children and grandchildren.