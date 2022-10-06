Princess of Wales wore drop earrings from female brand beloved by Duchess of Sussex

The Princess of Wales wore a set of new £795 earrings from a brand loved by Meghan Markle when she visited a maternity hospital yesterday.

Mother of three Kate, 41, looked radiant in the £220 karen Millen dress as she cradled a newborn at Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford, where she learned about the support it provides to pregnant women women and new mothers.

Her dark brown locks, worn in curls and tucked behind one ear, bounced in the breeze as she walked to the hospital entrance and revealed her earrings by British designer Emily Mortimer.

A favorite of Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan, the brand describes the earrings online as “versatile” jewels that are “the most sparkly pavé diamonds.”

The mother of three, of course, kept her makeup for the occasion and wore her hair in a bouncy blow dryer, occasionally tucking her hair behind her ear to reveal the gorgeous set.

The jewels are pear-cut drops, which can be detached from the polished gold hoops, surrounded by the most sparkling pavé diamonds.

Known for her love of highly personalized jewelry, Kate often repeats pieces or chooses to display them at high street stores such as Accessorize.

However, her sister-in-law Meghan has long been a fan of the brand and wore the brand’s topaz gold earrings during the royal visit to New Zealand.

At the time, Emily said she sent the royal earrings as a gift for her engagement.

She said People: “It was a personal gift, and until then I had no idea she had received it!”

Meghan wore a second pair of jewelry from the brand when she opted for a subtle pair of gold studs for the WellChild Awards in 2019.

Emily began designing jewelry in 2015, when she launched the label hoping to create beautiful and stylish gemstone jewelry that would suit each of her equally individual sisters.

She flew to India to begin her journey and stumbled upon an ethically run jewelery workshop specializing in semi-precious stones and diamonds.

Her jewels are still made in India, while her website describes the gems as “responsibly crafted and sourced.”

In addition to counting the Duchess of Sussex among her famous fans, Laura Whitmore and Ellie Goulding are also depicted in the gems.

Kate looked relaxed and at ease as she laughed at her departure from the hospital at the end of the engagement, which was her first since becoming Princess of Wales

The princess wore a bouquet of flowers with eucalyptus and roses, and was tied together with a rustic wicker clasp.

During yesterday’s apparition, the princess’ maternal instincts were evident as she held the newborn baby girl, Bianca, while supporting her head, wearing a face mask to avoid any risk of spreading Covid to the child.

The maternity ward, which cares for about 3,000 babies each year, received a UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative Gold Award in May for its outstanding work supporting infant nutrition and parent-child relationships.

The unit’s ethos is that quality maternity and early childhood care can improve the long-term health of the population – a belief championed by the Princess of Wales in her work with the Center for Early Childhood.

She also spoke to Bianca’s mother, Sylvia Novak, about the care she had received from the maternity ward staff.

Her Royal Highness completed the bright yellow dress, which radiated echoes of summer, with contrasting navy blue suede stilettos and a navy blue clutch.

This was a solo trip for Her Royal Highness while her husband Prince William went about his own duties – meeting young footballers while training in St George’s Park.

Kate and Prince William were made Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on September 9, a title reserved for the monarch’s heir apparent.