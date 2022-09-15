Princess of Wales wears Her Majesty’s diamond and pearl drop earrings in Sandringham

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen today as she donned the late monarch’s diamond and pearl drop earrings to join Prince William to look at floral tributes in Sandringham.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, has been by her husband’s side since it was announced his grandmother had died last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, as she is now known, looked deep in thought as she arrived in Norfolk for the walkabout.

The royal mother-of-three was dressed in a smart black coat with a black dress for the occasion, carrying a small black handbag to complete her outfit.

Meanwhile she paid tribute to her husband’s late grandmother by wearing a set of the Queen’s pearl earrings for the occasion. She has worn the jewels on a number of occasions over the years, including at Buckingham Palace earlier this week to receive the Queen’s coffin.

The royal couple were seen slowly looking down at a sea of floral tributes in Sandringham today, while the Prince pointed down at individual cards and objects.

It has been a busy period for the royal mother-of-three, who only recently moved her family to a new home in Windsor and took her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to their first day at school last week.

Yesterday, she supported her husband and other senior royals as they paid tribute to the Queen at the funeral procession through central London.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen today as she donned the late monarch’s diamond and pearl drop earrings to join Prince William to look at floral tributes in Sandringham

The new Princess of Wales , 40, has been by her husband’s side since it was announced his grandmother had died last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral

The royal mother-of-three was dressed in a smart black coat with a black dress for the occasion, carrying a small black handbag to complete her outfit

It is believed the jewels previously belonged to the Queen with Her Majesty wearing them to a number of events over the years. Pictured, the Queen wearing the earrings in 1977 (left) and in 2017

The earrings are believed to be an elegant pair the Princess has worn on a number of previous occasions, including the day she left hospital after the birth of Prince Louis.

Kate also chose them for a day of engagements in The Netherlands in 2016, her first official solo overseas visit without Prince William.

The royal mother-of-three also wore the jewels as she joined the royal family to receive the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace.

It is believed they previously belonged to the Queen with Her Majesty wearing them to a number of events over the years.

The Queen was known for being generous with her private jewellery collection and has passed on tiaras, earrings and necklaces to members of her family.

It has been an extremely busy period for Kate, who has been supporting her husband Prince William publicly, and no doubt helping her children adjust to life without their Gan-Gan.

The Princess of Wales was seen studying the floral tributes which had been left outside the gates of Sandringham this afternoon

The Princess stood alongside her husband as he pointed down to various tributes which had been left in a sea of flowers (left and right)

The death of their great-grandmother the Queen will be a heavy blow to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, as they and their parents begin a new life at Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle – where Her Majesty spent most of the year.

Last week ‘the gang’, as they call themselves, chased up the steps of their new prep, prompting beams of delight from William and Kate who held their hands when they arrived. Within 48 hours the country was in mourning – but the Duchess decided to stay in Windsor to support the children at school as William flew to Aberdeenshire on a RAF jet.

Prince William, now heir to the throne, rushed to Scotland in an attempt to see his grandmother before she died.

Kate, formerly known as the Duchess of Cambridge, now holds the titles of the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess of Wales – the first member of the Royal Family to hold the title since Princess Diana.

A source earlier this week said the new Princess of Wales ‘appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path’.

The royal couple were seen slowly looking down at a sea of floral tributes in Sandringham today, while the Prince pointed down at individual cards and objects

The new Princess of Wales, 40, has been by her husband’s side since it was announced his grandmother had died last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral

Floral tributes are placed at Norwich Gates at Sandringham Estate by members of the public, in memory of late the Queen

The royal source said: ‘The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

‘The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously.’

In his first televised address to the nation since the death of the Queen last week, King Charles III confirmed his son Prince William would inherit his title of the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate would become Princess.

The King said: ‘Today, I am proud to create [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.’

Kate, 40, donned the simple pair of pearl and diamond earrings as she joined her husband Prince William and other senior royals including King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to receive the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace earlier this week (pictured)

Since the 14th century the title of the Princess of Wales has been used by the wives of the Princes of Wales. However, it is a courtesy title.

Since then, Kate has remained a stoic presence by Prince William’s side, accompanying him at a royal walkabout in Windsor alongside his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, as well as at the funeral procession yesterday.

She was also among the royals who received the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

She and her husband Prince William joined Harry and Meghan for dinner at Buckingham Palace after receiving their grandmother’s coffin.

It is considered to be the latest sign that the brothers have put aside their strained relationship to present a united front as the Royal Family mourns the passing of Her Majesty, Page Six reports.

And yesterday, the brothers stood side-by-side to honour the Queen as her body was moved to Westminster Hall.

In scenes resembling the funeral of their mother Princess Diana 25 years ago, the William and Harry walked side-by-side for the poignant 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace.

Their spouses travelled in separate cars, with Meghan accompanied by the Countess of Wessex and Kate joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Meanwhile Prince William paid a deeply personal tribute to his ‘Grannie’ the Queen earlier this week, saying that she was by his side on the ‘happiest and saddest days of my life’.

The Prince of Wales said in a statement released on Instagram that while the world was mourning the loss of an ‘extraordinary leader’, he had lost his ‘grandmother’.

He referenced the family holidays they spent with his children George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, and thanked the Queen for the support and guidance she gave to him and Kate.

William wrote: ‘On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

‘I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

‘My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

‘She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

‘I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

‘I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

‘My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

‘I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.’