Princess of Wales tells young fan her children got ‘a lot of beautiful things’ for Christmas

The Princess of Wales shared with a young fan that her children “got a lot of lovely things” this Christmas, but “started quite early.”

As the royal family joined King Charles on his walk outside Sandringham church yesterday, Kate was spotted talking to a young girl about her day so far.

The young fan, named India, was filmed giving the princess a bouquet of flowers, for which she was thanked.

Kate then asked India, “Did you have a nice morning?”

India replied, ‘Yes, have you?’

Kate then said, “Had a lovely morning – thank you so much – I was on my way quite early this morning.”

Another audience then joins the conversation and asks: ‘Did the children get a lot of nice things?’

The princess then said ‘they have many beautiful things’, before walking on.

Prince William was also said to be commenting on the children’s gifts today when he spoke to fans.

Hilary Marsh, 71, from Suffolk said: ‘I asked William if Santa had been for the children and he smiled back and said: ‘They’ve had enough presents.”

William and Kate’s three children were also at the walkabout, speaking to well-wishers from members of the public after their traditional Christmas Day church service at the Norfolk estate.

George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, also received some presents from those waiting outside for Christmas.

Mrs. Clark, who was among the crowd, gave each of the three children a novelty toy called a gonk – a festive leprechaun with a pointed hat. She also gave flowers to Kate.

George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, joined their family on the walk

She thought it was “absolutely brilliant” to meet William, Kate and their three children.

Mrs. Clark said, “I love them dearly, especially the children, the children are wonderful,” she said.

Prince Louis – I love Louis. He’s always cheeky, that’s Louis, but I love him.’

And Louis seemed to enjoy the attention, so absorbed in it that at one point he was forced to run to catch up with his big sister Charlotte.