Princess of Wales shares adorable anecdote about her children

The Princess of Wales revealed her children tell her she looks ‘so young’ when they look back at pictures of her and William from when they first met, as she spoke to well-wishers in Anglesey.

Princess Kate, 40, shared the anecdote when she and William visited Wales earlier this week for the first time since taking on their new roles.

In a video shared on TikTok, the royal mother of three is seen stopping to speak to a woman holding a Union Jack newsprint printed with a photo from her and William’s 2010 engagement.

‘Oh my god, is this from our engagement?’ she laughed as she looked at the picture.

The princess then said that she and William, 40, ‘always laugh about this.’

“You know, we’ve been married 11 years,” she said. “And we’ve been together twice as long, so it’s extraordinary.”

She then shared a sweet anecdote about her three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Kate said: “Our kids look back at pictures and are like ‘mum you look so young.’

The princess went on to say: ‘It’s nice to come back to Wales because it’s where we lived and had our family. It has been a really special day.’

William and Kate’s appearance in Anglesey was the couple’s first visit to their home country since they were given the titles Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles.

It was symbolic that the royal couple, who will one day be King and Queen Consort, chose to visit Anglesey during their first visit to Wales in their new roles – where William’s then fiancee Kate Middleton had performed her first royal engagement 11 years earlier.

And according to body language expert Judi James, the royal couple looked more comfortable on this visit as they settle into their roles as Prince and Princess of Wales and have ‘grown so much in terms of confidence and sociability’.

She said that in the pair’s 2011 performance in the North Wales town, they tended to ‘pause and pose’ more, adding that they ‘looked unsure about taking a more energetic and active approach to the public and their appearance’.

The Princess of Wales was seen laughing and smiling with the crowds during their visit to Wales

Judi explained that this is known as a “passive ‘here we are'” approach.

In contrast, she said their appearance earlier this week was a ‘there you are’ approach as they took steps to engage the crowd ‘with a quick energy and enthusiasm, as if they were greeting old friends’.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been throwing themselves into royal engagements this week, with the Princess yesterday welcoming Royal Navy sailors to Windsor Castle in a surprise engagement.

A ‘delighted’ Kate was appointed sponsor of HMS Glasgow in June 2021 and the mother-of-three’s latest meeting was to ‘learn more about their roles and what’s next on the road to getting her into the water’, according to a statement from the prince and the Princess of Wales’ account on Twitter yesterday.

“A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learn more about their roles and what’s next on the road to getting her into the water,” was a selection of images captioned.

The City Class Type 26 frigate is currently under construction in Govan, Scotland. Kate spoke to dozens of sailors about how the ship’s construction is going and what life is like in the Royal Navy.

She was seen smiling as she chatted with the group before posing for a picture with them.