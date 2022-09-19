Princess of Wales reveals her son Louis, four, is struggling to understand the Queen’s death

The Princess of Wales has revealed how her sons are coping with the death of their great-grandmother, the Queen.

Speaking to Australia’s governor-general at a reception for Commonwealth dignitaries ahead of the Queen’s funeral today, Kate explained that four-year-old Louis is asking questions and struggling to understand.

Recalling his conversation with Kate, David Hurley said she revealed that her eldest son Prince George, nine, ‘sort of now realizes how important his great-grandmother was and what’s going on’.

But four-year-old Louis has asked if the family’s summer visits to Balmoral Castle will still be as he remembers them.

“The youngest is now asking questions like, ‘do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral’ and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?,” Mr Hurley said.

Kate spoke to David Hurley at Buckingham Palace on Saturday about how her three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are dealing with the sudden loss of their great-grandmother

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis during Trooping the Color on June 2, 2022 in London, England

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will make a surprise appearance at their great-grandmother’s funeral today, walking behind her coffin into Westminster Abbey.

The Daily Mail understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales thought ‘long and hard’ about whether their two eldest children, aged nine and seven, should join them.

But after George and Charlotte attended their great-grandfather’s memorial in March, William and Kate decided they could handle the solemnity of the occasion. Louis, the couple’s youngest, is only four and does not want to join.

“Obviously, as parents, they have thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them,” a source said. “Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are ready for it.”

It is understood the children will also be in the congregation for the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor this afternoon. A decision must be made as to whether they want to participate in the procession there as well.

George and Charlotte travel by car to the abbey with Kate and Camilla before joining the foot procession as it enters.

06.02: The last members of the public pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall today

Before today’s state funeral at At 11am, a bell will ring 96 times, reflecting the years of Queen Elizabeth’s life. The service will, Buckingham Palace said last night, pay tribute to the Queen’s remarkable reign and longevity as head of state, nation and Commonwealth.

It will be conducted by The Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, with hymns including The Lord’s My Shepherd and Love Divine. The lessons include 1 Corinthians 15 20-26, 53-end and John 14 1-9a, with all aspects personally chosen by the Queen.

A specially commissioned choral piece, Like As The Hart, composed by Master of The King’s Music, Judith Weir, will be sung by the Choir of Westminster Abbey. The choir will also sing a short hymn, O Taste And See, which was composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The Queen’s grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, attended a vigil at Westminster Abbey on Saturday night, pictured

The Archbishop of Canterbury gives a reading while Prime Minister Liz Truss reads the second lesson with prayers from leading clergy including the Bishop of London and the Archbishop of York.

Tears are sure to flow at The Last Post and Reveille, as well as the first major public rendition of the national anthem.

A rendition of Sleep, Dearie, Sleep played by the Queen’s piper will have enormous meaning for her family.

After the service, the bells in Westminster Abbey will be rung completely muted, as is the tradition after the sovereign’s funeral. The casket will then continue its final journey through London and out to Windsor. The obligatory service at St. George’s Chapel at 16.00 will be smaller and much more personal.

And with no cameras present, the royal family gathers for a private funeral at 7.30pm.