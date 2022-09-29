Princess of Wales meets the Royal Navy’s ship company of HMS Glasgow

The Princess of Wales cut a sophisticated figure as she welcomed sailors from the Royal Navy to Windsor Castle in a surprise engagement.

Kate, 40, oozed elegance in a navy Alexander McQueen suit and £149 white Holland Cooper bodysuit as she met the Royal Navy’s ship’s company HMS Glasgow at the Berkshire residence.

A ‘delighted’ Kate was appointed sponsor of HMS Glasgow in June 2021 and the mother-of-three’s latest meeting was to ‘learn more about their roles and what’s next on the road to getting her into the water’, according to a statement from the Princess and the Princess of Wales’ account on Twitter today.

“A pleasure to meet some of the @RoyalNavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learn more about their roles and what’s next on the road to getting her into the water,” was a selection of images captioned.

During a visit to Glasgow in June 2021, Prince William, 40, announced that his wife had become a sponsor of the Royal Navy frigate and would officially name it after the late Queen approved her appointment to the role.

He announced: ‘Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as sponsor of the amazing ship we see taking shape outside – HMS Glasgow. I know Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course.’

The Princess of Wales’ outing comes after she made a rare foray into politics when she spoke about the need for food banks as millions of families struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Kate made the comments about the importance of community services during a discussion with volunteers and members of the congregation at St Thomas Church in Swansea on Tuesday – her first visit to Wales since inheriting her new title.

Over the past two years, the church has been transformed into a community hub that includes a food bank, homeless facilities and a non-profit café and community training kitchen.

The site is also home to the Swansea Baby Basics baby bank, a volunteer-led project that distributes essential items to vulnerable mothers and their newborn babies across the city.

While visiting with husband William, Kate said: ‘With the cost of living crisis, there are a lot of desperate people out there.’ The royal said the food bank was a ‘lifeline for so many people’, especially after the pandemic and amid the rising cost of living.

A Kensington Palace spokesman told MailOnline: “Given the number of visits and conversations taking place during these, we are unable to verify specific comments being reported.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit St Thomas Church, a converted church in Swansea, on Tuesday

Hard at work: The Prince and Princess of Wales meet center volunteers during a visit to St Thomas Church in Swansea

Chatting to a group of older worshippers, she added: ‘What’s so wonderful about this place is that there’s such a good mix of young and old. It is extraordinary. You have 90 year olds as well as young people. It is a real family organization.

Royal protocol on talking about politics and when it has been broken By convention, the royal family does not comment on political matters out of respect for the monarch’s constitutional role, but the conversation is not without precedent. In March 2016, The Sun ran a splash headline claiming ‘Queen backs Brexit’, which was criticized by watchdog Ipso as being inaccurate, although the paper stood by its reporting. It was later claimed that Micheal Gove was the source of the story, which was linked to Her Majesty speaking to then Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg about the EU. The Queen also issued a message on the eve of the Scottish referendum advising: “I hope people will think very carefully about the future”, which was widely interpreted as support for the Union. It was later revealed that Downing Street and Palace sources had carefully negotiated the exact language after the Queen said she was ‘minded’ to speak on the issue. And FOI requests revealed ‘black spider memos’ written by Prince Charles to government ministers in his distinctive handwriting – including lobbying Scottish First Minister Alex Solmand for help restoring a dilapidated Scottish castle.

‘We need places like this to bring people together, places where people can come and engage. This is what we need after Covid and with the cost of living crisis.

‘A lot of people are too scared to come and get engaged, so it’s great that you’re going out to see them too.

‘There is such a need for places like this. They bring people together, help them connect, that’s what we’ve been missing since Covid. All gathered under one roof.

‘We could all do well with such a church where we live. I have to come to church once a day. It is so remarkable here.’

She added: ‘There is great work going on here. Keep up the hard work.’

Well-wishers lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the couple as they visited Anglesey and Swansea on Tuesday, in their first appearance in the country since taking the titles Prince and Princess of Wales.

Pat Hughes, one of the women who runs the food bank, said: ‘It was lovely to chat with the princess and it’s something we won’t forget.’

The couple arrived at St Thomas Church in Lewis Street at around 3pm and greeted volunteers in the center as well as some members of the public outside.

They were seen talking to Rachel Bunting, who is married to Reverend Steven Bunting from the church and is an organizer of the food bank, and their two-year-old daughter Charlotte.

They also spoke to Leah Rees, 30, and Francesca Cardone, 44, who have both been local nursery nurses in Swansea for the past seven years.

The couple works with parents who may not be ready for a baby, referring them to Rachel at the baby bank, who in turn prepares the items they might need, such as baby baths and clothes.

The princess seemed particularly interested in the work being done by the baby bank and listened attentively.

The royal couple were stopped in their tracks by a special note written by Rachel, which is given to all mothers who have access to the baby bank – and may be the only card some mothers get.

The note to a mother, which was shown to the royal couple, read: ‘These items are a gift from the mothers of Swansea. We know how hard the first few weeks can be and we want you to have everything you need. Here at Baby Basics, we believe that God loves you and your son, and we want to share that love with you.’

The Prince said the note was ‘very nice’ and ‘would go a long way’ for mothers accessing the support.

Before their visit to Swansea, the couple started their day by arriving at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station at around 6pm. 12.20, where they met crew, volunteers and people who have been helped by the charity.

The Prince of Wales looked on as his wife, the Princess of Wales, was presented with a posy of flowers by four-year-old Theo Crompton at the start of their visit.

The Prince and Princess, who used to live in Anglesey, walked from the lifeboat station to the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar where they met locals including representatives of small businesses and organizations including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets.