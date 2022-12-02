Princess of Wales looks radiant in blue on first solo US tour engagement at Harvard

The Princess of Wales put on a classy show for US royal fans today as she stepped out for her first solo engagement from her and William’s whirlwind three-day tour to Boston – smiling again in the face of scandal amid ongoing controversy over the Buckingham Palace racing and Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailer.

Kate, 40, stepped out alone for the first time since her arrival in the US on Wednesday, waving and beaming to the throng of supporters as she arrived at The Center of the Developing Child at Harvard University, where she will “have a talk with researchers’ on the advancements in science that can be harnessed to realize a promising future for every child’.

Meanwhile, her husband William, also 40, will visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, where he will later meet with President Joe Biden, before heading to his glitzy Earthshot Prize gala tonight – described by royal insiders as ‘Super Bowl moment’ for the Prince.

Ahead of their engagement today, the couple shared a series of artsy black and white photos of themselves preparing for the event, which, along with their three-day US tour, has been dramatically overshadowed by royal controversies.

But Kate didn’t show an ounce of stress amid the ongoing scandal as she stepped into her solo trip to Harvard today, with the 40-year-old always looking elegant in a long-sleeved blue houndstooth dress with a collar. , and it was paired with a light blue handbag and a pair of dark blue heels.

The princess’ appearance comes after the couple’s very eco-friendly plans for the Earthshot gala were revealed today – with a long list of clean, green measures shared ahead of the event.

Needless to say, William and Kate need tonight’s event to run smoothly. While there was already a lot of pressure on the gala — which has been described as the prince’s “Super Bowl moment” — that weight was increased tenfold in the wake of the controversies that have overshadowed the couple’s US tour.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have so far not faltered in their engagements and have remained cool, calm and composed, at least on the surface, behind the scenes, the monarchy is grappling with two major scandals, both of which unfolded during the first The couple’s American journey in eight years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hosting their glitzy, eco-friendly Earthshot Prize gala in Boston tonight — and the couple shared a glimpse of some of their last-minute preparations on Instagram today

The artful black and white photos show the Princess of Wales parading across a lit-up stage surrounded by greenery, while her husband is pictured talking to organizers

On Tuesday night, hours before William and Kate landed at Boston Logan International Airport, the Prince’s own godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, sparked a furious race when she was accused of making racist remarks against black domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani , in a Buckingham Palace. event.

While William and Kate were mid-flight, their Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement condemning the ‘unacceptable’ comments made by Lady Hussey – who resigned from her role in the royal household – but the controversy has already cast a gloomy shadow about what was meant to be a “Super Bowl” moment for the Prince.

Then, on Wednesday morning — the couple’s first full day of engagement — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the trailer for their killer Netflix documentary in a move that has been described by Palace insiders as a “declaration of war.”

The teaser trailer dashed any hope that the Sussexes are willing to work for a ceasefire in their bitter battle with the royal family.

In addition to dozens of supposedly private photos from their family album, the footage includes a voiceover of Harry earnestly saying “nobody sees what goes on behind closed doors” over a black and white photo of his wife on an armchair, apparently crying. .

The film then immediately cuts to a shot that focuses on a pinched-looking William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes meekly behind them.

The message, royal sources say, is unmistakable. “I don’t see how anyone could see it as anything other than a declaration of war,” said one.