Princess of Wales leads Royal Family paying tribute to the late Queen during Christmas carol concert

A Christmas Eve Carol Service presented by the Princess of Wales has been broadcast after recording at Westminster Abbey.

The event was attended by King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate said at the start of the program: ‘This Christmas will be our first without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart as a time that brought us together.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were filmed holding candles as they joined in the Christmas carols during the service

She added that the service aims to “continue Her Majesty’s tradition of thanking those who have gone out of their way to support others.”

“Her Majesty leaves us with an incredible legacy that has deeply inspired many of us.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to her and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

Attendees included other senior members of the royal family, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Posts from celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Ashley Banjo and Martin Kemp were also included in the show, which aired on ITV.

The #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service is a celebration of the people and organizations that make our communities what they are! Join us for this evening as we pay tribute to them and the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reads a tweet posted on the royal couple’s official account.