Princess of Wales is heckled during walkabout on visit to Northern Ireland

The Princess of Wales has today been challenged by an Irish nationalist during an impromptu walk in Northern Ireland.

The woman told Princess Kate that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during the meet and greet in north Belfast this afternoon.

As she shook hands with the princess, the woman said, “Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.”

The woman, wearing an emerald green cardigan, appeared to be filming the exchange on a mobile phone.

The incident happened during Kate and William’s visit to Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of people lined the Marine Highway in Carrickfergus, a town north of Belfast, as the couple visited the Co Antrim town.

They exchanged handshakes and fist bumps with local schoolchildren who had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Earlier they visited a local charity and were then met by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Noel Williams.

The late Queen gave William and Kate the titles of Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus on the morning of their wedding in 2011.