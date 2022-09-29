Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers, snapper moans

The Princess of Wales is ruining the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else “give their name” to do it, a royal photographer has said.

Kate, 40, has posted pictures over the years to mark important events, such as the birthdays of her three children.

But royal photographer John Swannell said she is denying others the opportunity to put their name forward.

‘All the work I got with the Royals really elevated my career; today someone like me just won’t have the chance,” he said.

‘These chances should be given to young English photographers.’

Famed royal photographer John Swannell said Kate is denying others the opportunity to put their name forward

Sir. Swannell said there were some advantages to the princess taking the photos herself.

He added: ‘In some ways Kate is probably right to do it herself. She’s not a great photographer, but she just snaps away, and with children it’s easier if you know them.’

The Princess’s passion for photography dates back to before she joined The Firm, having completed her undergraduate thesis on photographs of children.

She became the first member of the royal family to take the first official photos of a royal baby back in 2015 when she released her photos of newborn Charlotte in the arms of her big brother Prince George.

Earlier this year, the then Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of her son Prince George to mark his ninth birthday.

Princess Charlotte pictured in Norfolk for her seventh birthday on 2 May 2022 with cocker spaniel Orla

Prince Louis in Norfolk in a picture taken for his fourth birthday on April 23, 2022

It was taken on a family trip to the beach in July after George and his siblings broke up from school for the summer.

In 2020, a photo she took of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they ran off on their beaming father Prince William was released.

The photograph was released to mark Father’s Day and William’s 38th birthday.

It was shared alongside another photo of William cradling the then two-year-old Louis on his knee as Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince George, six, darted around them. The swing they sat on had significance for Father’s Day as it was a wedding present from Prince Charles.

Kate, a keen photographer, took the pictures in the grounds of their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

She has also posted pictures of her children playing in Norfolk on the beaches and among bluebells.

Other photos of the three children were taken on their first day at kindergarten.

In 2020, pictures were also released of Princess Charlotte volunteering during the pandemic. She helped pack and deliver food parcels to isolated pensioners living near the Sandringham Estate.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey has previously said that the then Duchess of Cambridge ‘has taken ownership of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ public image’.

Mrs Tominey said the model is ‘unique’ to the couple and helps the family maintain a level of privacy for their three children.

Talking to The telegraph last year she said: ‘The paparazzi – there is no market anymore because the Duchess comes out with her own family photos and they are far more valuable to the press than photos taken with a long lens.

‘This is how The Cambridges will find the balance, they will give to receive some degree of privacy back.’

Princess Charlotte helped pack and deliver food parcels to isolated pensioners in the Sandringham community in April 2020

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and has become known for publishing candid pictures of her children

As the then Duchess released a beaming photo of her eldest son George on his eighth birthday, Tominey said: ‘George’s childhood will be very different to the royals who have gone before him.

“His generation is the digital generation and the challenges for the Cambridges as time goes on is how to manage public interest in their son with their own privacy.”

She said she believed Prince George’s appearance at Wembley last year was because the little royal is ‘genuinely’ a football fan, but added: ‘Similarly, the Cambridges want the public to see their children and have some access to them.

“You have the balance of the private and the public in their lives, and there’s an expectation of watching George grow up because one day he’s going to be king.”

The chief curator of historic royal palaces previously said the royal family ‘sees photography as their very own superpower’.

This was told by the historian Lucy Worsley The times that being snapped was ‘vital to the very survival’ of The Firm.

She said that if royal tour photos aren’t amazing, the tour is often considered a failure, revealing: “Every photo carries a message and no one understands this better than the royal family.”

Ms Worsley explained that the royal family were among the early adopters of the “wonder of science”, ie. photography.

She explained: ‘They were quick to realize that photography was not a problem but an opportunity.’

London-based award-winning photographer Bronwen Sharpe has previously praised Kate for her ability to capture ‘authentic unstaged moments’.

In 2019, she told FEMAIL: ‘No other photographer would be able to capture the same connection she has with her children. There is a genuine warmth and love that is present in her work.

‘She has a natural ability to capture humanity with a great eye for composition and colour.’

Her use of color is also praised by paparazzi photographer Jaimie Harris.

“She always puts them in bright outfits that make a photo pop,” she explained.

Kate’s use of color is praised by paparazzi photographer Jaimie Harris, who told how the Duchess uses bright outfits to make the pictures pop. The picture shows Princess Charlotte in a snapshot taken to mark her second birthday in April 2017

“I think she’s definitely improved since her first George and Charlotte photos, she’s now experimenting with different lighting by venturing outside in the garden.”

Royal fans often wait in awe for the images, which typically capture their subjects looking natural and relaxed.

Ms Sharpe said the real strength of her latest work is the way she ‘captures joy and real moments in her subjects’ expressions’.

‘Kate has an amazing ability to frame and capture unstaged moments. She has an intuitive eye for colour, composition and light and often places her subjects in soft light,’ she explained.

Her official profile on the British monarchy’s website lists hobbies that include ‘photography’ and explains: ‘The Princess is a passionate photographer and has shared many of her images with the public over the years. In January 2020, she took part in a special photography project to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, contributing two powerful photographic portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families.’

Kate has displayed an artistic flair since her teenage years after studying art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. She produced her undergraduate thesis on the era of photography – particularly photographs of children.