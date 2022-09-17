Princess of Wales is ‘confident and regal’ as she puts her ‘guests at ease’

The Princess of Wales appeared “confident and regal” today as she “put her guests at ease with active listening techniques, touch rituals and prolonged eye contact,” according to a body language expert.

Kate, 40, showed compassion as she chatted with distressed Commonwealth dignitaries over a special luncheon at Buckingham Palace, with the help of the new King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal.

The royal mother of three, dressed in a black ankle-length gown with a long three-piece pearl necklace and matching bracelet, was photographed smiling at Camilla as the couple chatted, and also placed her hand on the arm of Saint Lucia Governor General Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles while they spoke.

Expert Judi James told FEMAIL that Kate’s body language cues have changed dramatically since her first Palace lunch right after her honeymoon in 2011.

“At the time, she looked shy and inexperienced, making fearful touches of her hair as she leaned back slightly and held up her bag as a barrier gesture. Today we have a confident, very regal-looking woman who clearly greets her guests and puts them at ease with her active listening techniques and even touch rituals,” said Judi.

The Princess of Wales talks with His Excellency Mr Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, Governor of St Lucia during a luncheon for the Governors General of the Commonwealth of Nations at Buckingham Palace

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales at a luncheon for Commonwealth Governors General at Buckingham Palace in London

Kate, 40, showed compassion as she chatted with distressed Commonwealth dignitaries over a special luncheon at Buckingham Palace, with the help of the new King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Earl of Wessex and Princess Roya

The body language expert added: ‘Kate now uses prolonged eye contact which shows that shyness is a thing of the past.

“Touching her hair is practical. Aware of the cameras as she talks to Camilla, she pushes her hair back to make sure her expression and their shared warm smile are visible.

The barrier rituals with the bag are also a thing of the past. Now standing empty-handed, Kate uses her hands to use expressive and emphatic gestures that are usually a sign of leadership in a conversation.

In fact, she’s confident enough to gauge exactly how and when to use touch to show empathy and sympathy, as she does with this arm attack on the governor general of Saint Lucia.

“There’s only one small sign to indicate that the timid side is still lurking. In full-length photos, we can see her legs crossed at the ankle in a gesture that suggests a sweet, self-effacing side beneath all the Queen’s confidence.”

The Princess of Wales wore a black dress, which she paired with pearl earrings, a necklace and a bracelet

Charles (far left), Kate (center), the Earl of Wessex (behind and left of Kate), Princess Anne (right) and Camilla (behind Anne and right) can be seen over lunch at the palace on Saturday afternoon

Camilla and Kate beamed as they chatted over lunch held at the palace on Saturday

The Queen Consort and the Earl of Wessex at a Luncheon for Governors General of the Commonwealth Countries

King Charles III appears pensive as Princess of Wales smiles as they court Saturday at Buckingham Palace

Today’s event foreshadowed tomorrow’s ‘reception of the century’, when 500 world leaders, presidents and royals will gather at the palace in the Queen’s honor, ahead of her historic state funeral on Monday.

Queen is in state: what you need to know The Queen lies in state in London for her funeral. Here are some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term ‘cleaned up’? Being in state is usually reserved for monarchs, current or former queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers. On the formal occasion, the closed casket is put on display as thousands of people line up to stop by and pay their respects. The chest will be decorated with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Scepter. – When and where will the queen be laid out? The late monarch’s lying in state at Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm yesterday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6:30am on Monday 19 September – the day of the Queen’s funeral. – Where’s Westminster Hall? Westminster Hall, which dates back to 1099, is located in the Palace of Westminster and is the oldest building on the Parliamentary Estate. It is part of the Westminster Unesco World Heritage Site and the British Parliament website refers to the ‘great size’, the ‘magnificence’ of the roof and its central role in British history. The building was the site of important events such as the trial of Charles I, coronation banquets and speeches from world leaders. – Is there a big queue? Yes. According to government guidelines, there will be a queue that is expected to be very long, expected to be in the tens of thousands. As it stands now the queue is about 14 hours long. People will have to stand for ‘many hours, possibly overnight’, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the line will be constantly moving. People are not allowed to camp and a wristband is used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line being given a colored and numbered copy specific to each person, allowing them to leave for a short period of time. “Your wristband also allows you to leave the queue for a short period of time to go to the toilet or get a drink and then return to your seat in line,” the official guidelines said. – What is the queuing route? Members of the public can join the line on the Albert Embankment, which runs behind the London Eye to the Southbank, before following the river past landmarks such as the National Theatre, the Tate Modern and HMS Belfast, reaching ‘maximum capacity’ at Southwark Park. – Is there help for people who can’t stand in line for long? The main queue has stepless access with a separate accessible route also planned to run from Tate Britain where timed entry slots are issued for a queue that goes past Millbank to the Palace of Westminster. Guide dogs are allowed in Westminster Hall, and sign language interpreters are also provided. Venues including the Southbank Centre, National Theater and Shakespeare’s Globe are opening longer to accommodate the queues. The British Film Institute on the Southbank will do the same, providing an outdoor screen with archive footage of the Queen.

Those in attendance included the Governors General of Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

Edward and the Countess of Wessex Sophie were goneto cheers from the waiting crowd as they left the Buckingham Palace event, before stopping to chat with benefactors.

The Queen’s youngest son was heard asking the mourners where they came from and whether they were on their way to Green Park to lay flowers.

Edward said the Queen would ‘appreciate’ the number of people who paid their respects, adding: ‘I know my mother would really appreciate this fantastic support’.

Meanwhile, his wife was given bouquets and a hug, before stopping to look at a young girl’s T-shirt, which was printed with photos of the Queen over the decades of her reign.

Sophie and the Earl of Wessex also approached the public, which was behind gates on the edge of Green Park.

It came after Charles and his son William delighted hundreds of bewildered mourners waiting to see the Queen lying in state during a surprise walk today – after thanking emergency services personnel for their work during the mourning period ahead of Monday’s state funeral.

Britain’s new monarch and the Prince of Wales greeted weary royal fans who queue for 14 hours to see the Queen’s casket at the Palace of Westminster.

Hundreds of people lined up along the South Bank at Lambeth, South London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged, with much shouting ‘hip hip hooray’ and ‘God Save the King’ as the royals passed by. Many took pictures and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the king and the heir apparent as they shook hands with those close to them.

One lady offered condolences to Charles as he shook her hand, and another shouted, “I can’t believe this” — while a third offered the two royals a toy Paddington Bear, in reference to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch. with the beloved children’s character .

Shaking hands with the mourners, the Prince of Wales said: ‘It means a lot that you are here. She [the Queen] would never believe this. You make friends for life [those who have met in crowd’. Revealing that his wife Kate Middleton and children George, Charlotte and Louis were ‘ok’ and ‘all united in grief’, William also said that he became emotional seeing his grandmother’s corgis, adding: ‘They are being looked after – they have gone to a very good home’.

Several people cried after meeting the Prince of Wales, and one woman told him: ‘You’ll be a brilliant king one day’. Charles left before William, both of them in cars surrounded by police vehicles.

Earlier the royals met London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a curtseying Home Secretary Suella Braverman and London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley at Scotland Yard’s special operations. During the visit today in Lambeth, the King also met police staff, who he thanked for their planning and delivery of policing in the days leading up to his mother’s funeral, as well as workers at London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the Army.

The King concluded his tour of the home nations yesterday, starting his day with a visit to Wales, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland in recent days.

Final preparations are under way for the funeral in two days, with 2,000 VIPs – from world leaders Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Jacinda Ardern to royals including Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima – expected to arrive throughout the weekend.

It comes after the King and his siblings last night held a silent vigil in Westminster Hall to pay a moving tribute to their beloved mother.