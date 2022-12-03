Princess of Wales greets crowds of well-wishers outside Harvard – and comforts emotional royal fan

<!–

The Princess of Wales gave her a friendly welcome to Boston as she comforted emotional well-wishers outside Harvard University on Friday.

Kate Middleton, 40, visited the Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on the third day of her and Prince William’s whirlwind US tour.

The royals made the trip for the Earthshot Prize Awards – an event created by William in 2020 that celebrates five people for their contribution to the environment.

But earlier in the day, Kate paid a solo visit to nearby Harvard University, where she was met by hundreds of excited well-wishers.

¿Everyone in Boston has been so kind.¿ Princess Catherine talks to royal fans outside Harvard in Cambridge. She shook hands and even took some selfies. ¿I really appreciate everyone coming to say hello.¿ Oliver Kingston shared this unforgettable moment with me. pic.twitter.com/uJjIOKSIkJ — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) December 2, 2022

The Princess of Wales took the time to greet those who had been waiting in the cold to meet her, asking people for their names before thanking them for their support.

In a clip of her walkabout posted to social media, Kate tells those waiting that she’s “so appreciate everyone coming to say hello… it means so much.”

Kate then consoles an emotional benefactor who says she’s studying British history and says ‘don’t cry!’ before telling her, “Everyone in Boston has been so kind.”

She continues the line and thanks everyone for coming out to meet her.

The mum-of-three looked elegant in a bespoke long-sleeved Emilia Wickstead dress for the occasion — which she paired with black pumps and Daniella Draper-embellished gold hoop earrings.

The original dress costs $1,201, but it has no sleeves, so it looks like the Princess of Wales had it customized.

Described as a ‘versatile dress that transitions effortlessly from office to event wear’ websitethe pencil dress has a ‘houndstooth print that accentuates the tailored fit of the garment’.

In addition, the mother-of-three was carrying a blue Mulberry leather handbag, which is no longer available from the brand but is currently being resold online for $1,100.

Kate was all smiles as she entered the building, stopping to wave to the hordes of supporters who stood in the cold for hours to catch a glimpse of the princess.

Later in the day, Kate donned a rented dress from a brand called Solace London when she and Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston.