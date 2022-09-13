Princess Mary’s mother-in-law Margrethe of Denmark is now the ONLY queen in the world

With the death of Elizabeth II, Margrethe II of Denmark has become the only living Queen in the world.

The 82-year-old mother-in-law of Australian-born Princess Mary is also now the second longest reigning monarch in the world, second only to Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei.

And the persona of the fun-loving Queen is a far-cry from the stiff upper lip that’s often associated with monarchy.

She is regularly pictured eating, smoking, and in bold, vibrant outfits – with Vogue declaring her ‘an unsung style heroine’.

This week, she celebrated her 50 years on the throne, and is the world’s longest serving current head of state. While the Sultan of Brunei has been a monarch since 1967, he only became head of state in 1984 – when Brunei gained independence from the UK.

Here, FEMAIL looks inside the life of the world’s only Queen, from her love of Daschunds, to chain smoking and very quirky fashion…

With the death of Elizabeth II, Margrethe II of Denmark has become the only living Queen in the world. The 82-year-old mother-in-law of Australian-born Princess Mary is also now the second longest reigning monarch in the world, second only to Hassanal Bolkiah, the sultan of Brunei. The Queen and Prince Philip welcome Margrethe II in 1974

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has lead the foreign royals paying tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday. They are pictured in 2000 at London’s Natural History Museum

Close friendship with the Queen Elizabeth

Queen Margrethe held a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and was among the first international monarch to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

Both Queens are great-great granddaughters of Queen Victoria – making them third cousins – with Margrethe often looking up to Elizabeth like a big sister.

In May, Margrethe told the UK’s ITV news that Elizabeth, 14 years her senior, was a ‘huge inspiration’ to her as the only other living Queen.

‘[Queen Elizabeth] was 26 when she became Queen. When I was growing up, I hoped I wouldn’t be as young as that when my father died. It made an enormous impression on me. The fact that she was dedicating her life. I understood what that meant. This is for life. That is the whole point of my life. And I know she sees that too,’ she said.

‘When I was growing up, my mother and father said to me, “look at what they do in England” and I could see that it could be done and it was worthwhile and you could live a very full life with it, even with a heavy schedule and demanding job.’

The Danish royal family, including Hobart-born Mary, shared a close connection with Elizabeth. Pictured in 2016

Mary has also previously attended Royal Ascot horse race with The Queen and Prince Edward

The mother-of-two added that both Queens see their roles as ‘dedication’ and ‘a job’ and the way that Elizabeth ‘faced her duties’ ‘inspired her’.

‘The way she has faced her duties, the way she has dedicated her life, and she does it with a smile. She has been through many things,’ she added.

‘When you get to my age, you don’t have the emptiness, what am I going to do tomorrow? I know jolly well what I am going to do tomorrow, and the next day, and the following year.’

The pair, also had sweet nicknames for one another. Margrethe called Elizabeth by her childhood nickname ‘Lilibet’ while Elizabeth called Margrethe ‘Daisy’.

The Danish monarch is known as ‘Aunt Daisy’ to many in her family as she was named after her grandmother, Princess Margareta of Sweden, and her name is similar to the Nordic word for the daisy flower.

‘We are definitely affectionate, but I don’t want to splash it all over the place,’ she told ITV of Elizabeth II.

In February, Margrethe and Mary, met with Kate Middleton, who and officially welcomed her to Copenhagen

‘She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,’ she wrote

The pair also have a love of dogs in common. While Elizabeth will forever be associated with corgis, Margrethe is known in Denmark for her love of dogs.

While Elizabeth got her first corgi as a child, it was Margrethe’s late husband Prince Henrik who introduced her to dachshunds.

Margrethe was also among the first royals to pay tribute to the Queen upon her death last week.

In a statement she wished the new King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla her ‘deepest thoughts and prayers’ after Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

Speaking on behalf of the Danish family she was ‘deeply moved’ by the sad news of her ‘beloved mother’s death’.

‘I send you and Camilla my warmest thoughts and prayers,’ she said.

‘She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly.

The pair also have a love of dogs in common. While Elizabeth will forever be associated with corgis, Margrethe is known in Denmark for her love of dogs (pictured)

‘Her 70 years of reign and service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth are an unprecedented and remarkable achievement.

‘We shall always remember her important contributions to their development and prosperity.’

The Danish royal family, including Hobart-born Princess Mary, shared a close connection with Queen Elizabeth.

In February, Margrethe and Mary met with Kate Middleton, and officially welcomed her to Copenhagen.

Mary has also previously attended Royal Ascot horse race with the Queen and Prince Edward.

50th Jubilee celebrations

European royals turned out in force on Monday to celebrate the golden jubilee of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

Celebrations were due to take place last week, but were delayed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

A gala was held in Copenhagen to mark her 50 years on the throne – as she now becomes the world’s longest-serving female sovereign following the death of the British monarch.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark greets guests during the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne at the Danish Royal Theatre in Copenhagen

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is now the world’s longest-serving female monarch

Then and now: Princess Margrethe of Denmark poses on her 18th birthday on April 16, 1959

Royals from Norway, Greece, Sweden and other countries were present at the event, along with leading European dignitaries.

Queen Margrethe II also observed a minute’s silence out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch, who has reigned now for 50 years, must have been relieved that that gala went ahead.

The Queen seemed in good spirits as she attended the event, which was packed with European royals

The Australian-born royal, 50, wore a sparkly floor-length dress designed with layers from the waist down and short sleeves. According to Express UK, Princess Mary bought the matching diamond tiara for €8,050 – around $11,929 AUD

Several planned events for her were cancelled this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Danish Queen was sure to pay her respects to Elizabeth at this event, however.

And on social media, she posted a message requesting a minute’s silence before festivities started.

The event was packed with fellow European royals, alongside members of the Danish royal family.

Among them were Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark and Carlos Morales Quintana, and King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The first official photograph of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, daughter of King Frederik IX, after her accession to the throne in 1972

Crown Princess Mary (pictured, left) attended the Gala performance for Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s 50th Jubilee of Government held in Copenhagen on Saturday

Princess Mary attended the event alongside her husband Prince Frederik of Denmark, son Prince Christian and daughter Princess Isabella (pictured from left to right: Crown Princess Mary, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark)

Love of smoking

Despite her immense popularity in her native Denmark – Margrethe has been dubbed ‘the Ashtray Queen’ by some, and labelled a ‘fatal role model’ by others.

The chain-smoking monarch is often pictured with a cigarette in her hand, and defiantly continues her beloved smoking habit, despite years of criticism.

She’s even been pictured puffing away on a cigarette while holding her young grandchildren’s hands during a photo call at the royal family’s summer residence Gråsten Palace.

Despite her immense popularity in her native Denmark – Margrethe has been dubbed ‘the Ashtray Queen’ by some, and labelled a ‘fatal role model’ by others. Pictured in 2002 in Belgium

The chain-smoking monarch is often pictured with a cigarette in her hand, and defiantly continues her beloved smoking habit, despite years of criticism. Pictured in the UK as a young woman

In 2001 a study by Professor Hugo Kesteloot appeared to blame Queen Margrethe’s popularity for the rate of female deaths due to smoking in Denmark. Pictured in 1997

While on another occasion, the Queen smoked during a visit to asthmatic residents of a nursing home during a royal visit.

In 2001 a study by Professor Hugo Kesteloot appeared to blame Queen Margrethe’s popularity for the rate of female deaths due to smoking in Denmark.

But the royal family were immovable. Her late husband Prince Henrik, an ex-smoker himself, said at the time: ‘We must not be impressed or influenced by political correctness. Let people die from smoking if they want. It’s their business.’

When she visited London’s Royal Opera House, rumours swirled that all smoke alarms were switched off to allow for her habit.

She’s even been pictured puffing away on a cigarette while holding her young grandchildren’s hands during a photocall at the royal family’s summer residence Gråsten Palace (pictured)

Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe during a visit to celebrate the 25th year of Greenland’s independence, the Queen enjoys a cigarette

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oslo, enjoying a snack

Wild and wonderful fashion

Alongside her quirky public eating and smoking, the Queen often gathers attention for her quirky and eccentric sense of fashion.

Famously, she was pictured in a floral raincoat for Queen Sonja of Norway’s 70th in 2007.

Clearly a favourite, she wore it on dozens more occasions, including alongside Princess Mary in 2017 during their summer break.

On that occasion, she paired the look with a rubber duck yellow cap and brogues, while she’s previously paired it with daisy earrings.

Alongside her quirky public eating and smoking, the Queen often gathers attention for her quirky and eccentric sense of fashion.

Famously, she was pictured in a floral raincoat for Queen Sonja of Norway’s 70th in 2007. Clearly a favourite, she wore it on dozens more occasions, including alongside Princess Mary in 2017 during their summer break

On that occasion, she paired the look with a rubber duck yellow cap and brogues, while she’s previously paired it with daisy earrings

Danish-born Anders Christian Madsen, a Fashion Critic at British Vogue, claims that the monarch’s style has the highest of approvals – including from Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia.

‘In portraits and balls, she has appeared as Elizabethan ruler in an armour-like gold brocade sari,’ he wrote adding that she ‘outshines everybody. She doesn’t care what anybody thinks’.

On other occasions, she’s been spotted in bold hats and a plastic raincoat.

While for her son’s Prince Joachim’s wedding to Princess Alexandra of Denmark she sported a head-tuning red and gold fur lined gown.

For her son’s Prince Joachim’s wedding to Princess Alexandra of Denmark she sported a head-tuning red and gold fur lined gown

On other occasions, she’s been spotted in bold hats and a plastic raincoat. Pictured in 2008 in Vietnam

Margrethe II of Denmark sits on board the ship Sea Stallion from Glendalough as part of the celebrations for Queen Sonja’s 70th Birthday in 2007