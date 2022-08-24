Princess Mary rugs up against the cold weather as she explores Greenland with local families

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Crown Princess Mary was all smiles as she explored Greenland with local families during a visit for WWF World Nature Foundation on Tuesday.

Hobart-born Mary, 50, kept warm in black trousers, brown boots and a green jacket as she visited local sites.

She walked around town cleaning up litter with young children.

Princess Mary resisted the cold weather as she explored Greenland with local families during a visit for WWF World Nature Foundation

At one point, she wore gloves while separating waste recycling with the local families.

Mary met her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, by chance at the Sydney pub, the Slip Inn, during the 2000 Olympics.

After their meeting, Fred – who was in Australia supporting the Danish Olympic sailing team – asked Mary for her phone number and a romance blossomed.

Hobart-born Mary, 50, kept warm in black trousers, brown boots and a green jacket as she visited local sites

She walked through the local town cleaning up litter with young children

“The first time we met, we shook hands. I didn’t know he was the Prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are’?’ Mary revealed in an interview about meeting the heir to the Danish throne.

They had a long-distance relationship for a year, with Frederik taking secret trips to Down Under before Mary moved to Denmark in 2001 to study Danish language at the Studieskolen in Copenhagen.

In early 2003, Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, publicly acknowledged the relationship and the couple announced their engagement at Amalienborg Castle later that year on October 8.

At one point she wore gloves while separating waste recycling with the kids

Frederik and Mary were married in Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004, with the newly minted Crown Princess opting for a beautiful gown by Danish designer Uffer Frank and a veil first used by Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden in 1905.

Their first child, Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John, was born on October 15, 2005; Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe followed on April 21, 2007.

Almost four years later, Mary and Frederik welcomed twins, Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda and Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on January 8, 2011.