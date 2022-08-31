Princess Mary radiates in a coral-coloured suit from her favourite Australian brand

<!–

Princess Mary took in the last few days of summer as she wore one of her favorite Australian brands on Monday and handed out prizes to esteemed teachers at an annual event.

The 50-year-old mother of four smiled eagerly at adoring fans who waited to greet her at the Ministry of Education and Research’s 2022 National Education Awards, held this year at the National Museum in Copenhagen.

The awards are presented to seven teachers who have done inspiring work in their industry, or teacher teams in higher education.

The aim of the awards is to recognize the great importance that inclusive and innovative teachers have for their students and the way students learn, a royal website reported.

This year’s winners were Rasmus Otvald Jensen, Bente Kiens, Jeppe Moritz Led, Kresten Jacob Wium Petersen, Jens Myrup Pedersen, Sofia Rontini and Kjeld Vindum.

For the event, Mary chose a coral suit by Scanlan Theodore – which she first saw wearing in June with her husband Prince Frederik – with a matching knit shirt and cream and a leather belt, all from the same brand.

Royal watchers pointed out that during Mary’s most recent trip back to Australia in March, Mary was seen shopping at one of Scanlan and Theodore’s Melbourne stores with her good friend Amber Petty.

Maybe there she bought some of the items she would wear later in both June and August

The jacket is still available online for $630, a discount from the original retail price of $900, but the pants are sold out, with the best match a pair black pants for $550.

She paired the outfit with her staple Gianvito Rossi Ellipsis 105 Pumps in Nude Python, a clutch and Dulong jewels.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary were married in Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004, with the newly minted Crown Princess opting for a stunning gown by Danish designer Uffer Frank and a veil first used by Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden in 1905.

Their first child, Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John, was born on October 15, 2005; Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe followed on April 21, 2007.

Almost four years later, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik welcomed twins, Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda and Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on January 8, 2011.