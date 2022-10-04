Princess Mary poses with an unusual fashion accessory while dressing in navy

Crown Princess Mary has taken an umbrella made entirely of plastic bottles to a mental health conference as tensions rise in the Danish royal family.

The 50-year-old attended the opening of the sixth international youth conference ‘Re-imagine Youth Mental Health’ in Copenhagen on September 30 wearing a double-breasted blazer and flared trousers by Imperial Fashion and the Lyabo top by Hugo Boss.

The conference, which is held every two years, is organized by Headspace Denmark together with The International Association for Youth Mental Health (IAYMH) and will focus on how to break the curve for children and young people’s dissatisfaction worldwide, newmyroyals reported.

Today’s photos show Mary shielding herself from the rain with an umbrella that reads “this umbrella used to be a plastic bottle”, an ode to her eco-conscious ways.

Her appearance comes as the royal family announced Queen Margrethe was stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles – but Mary’s children were lucky enough to keep theirs.

Crown Princess Mary attended the opening of the 6th international youth conference “Re-imagine Youth Mental Health” in the Øksnehallen conference center in Copenhagen. pic.twitter.com/PZ93rhw9lJ — Queen Maxima and Royal Ladies (@vaninaswchindt) 30 September 2022

The 82-year-old monarch removed prince and princess and ‘His/Her Highness’ titles from Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, ten.

A statement on Wednesday last week said Queen Margrethe hopes the move will allow the siblings to ‘shape their own lives without being constrained by the special considerations and duties’ that a formal connection to the Danish royal house entails.

The children of Prince Joachim, her second son, will instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat from 1 January 2023.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, the Danish royal house has announced. In the picture, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie with Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena of Denmark in September

The monarch (pictured in September 2022) has removed prince and princess and ‘His/Her Highness’ titles from Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10

Siblings currently seventh to tenth in line to the throne will retain their places in the line of succession.

Nikolai and Felix, who are both models, are the sons of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Prince Joachim remarried Princess Marie in 2008, and the couple share Henrik and Athena.

Queen Margrethe’s decision does not affect the four children of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, who are heirs to the throne.

Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and the 11-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, will all continue to have royal titles and be part of the royal household.

Prince Nikolai, from left, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim and Prince Felix arrive for the command performance at the Royal Theater on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe II’s accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Saturday 10 September 2022

Prince Nikolai of Denmark celebrated his 23rd birthday in August at the home of his parents and siblings in Copenhagen. Pictured on the left with Prince Felxi, 20, Prince Henrick, 13 and Princess Athena, ten

The statement said: ‘In April 2008, Her Majesty The Queen conferred the titles of Count, Countess and Comtesse of Monpezat on her sons, their spouses and their descendants.

‘In May 2016 it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Christian, as the only one of the Queen’s grandchildren, is expected to receive an annuity from the state as an adult.

‘As a natural extension of this, Her Majesty has decided that, with effect from 1 January 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim can only use their titles as Count and Countess of Monpezat, as their previous titles as Prince and Princess of Denmark will lapse .

Nikolai with his stepmother Princess Marie, siblings and father Prince Joachim on the balcony of Amalienborg Castle during the Queen’s 78th birthday in April 2018

Princess Marie with Prince Joachim, Prince Felix, Prince Nikolai, Princess Athena and Prince Henrik with Joachim’s first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg in 2020

“Prince Joachim’s descendants will henceforth be addressed as Excellencies. The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have implemented in different ways in recent years.

With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create the framework for the four grandchildren to influence their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties of formal belonging to the Royal House. which an institution involves.

“All four grandchildren retain their places in the order,” the statement concluded.