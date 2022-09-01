Princess Mary looks effortlessly stylish in Copenhagen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Crown Princess Mary is known for her impeccable royal style.

And the Hobart-born royal, 50, did not disappoint at the Carlsberg Foundation’s Research Awards Ceremony on Wednesday.

Mary stole the show as she looked every inch the style queen in a red lace dress at the Copenhagen ceremony.

Princess Mary, 50, (pictured) looked effortlessly regal at the Carlsberg Foundation’s Research Awards in Copenhagen on Wednesday

The royal paired the long dress with silver accessories, including a clutch and striking Mary Jane heels.

The star wore her brunette locks in a bang and opted for minimal makeup that emphasized her natural beauty.

Mary carried a bouquet of flowers as she walked past other distinguished guests at the awards ceremony.

Mary looked every inch the style queen in a red lace dress at the Copenhagen ceremony

Each year, the Carlsberg Foundation honors two of Denmark’s leading scientists with a research award with Mary’s presentation.

Ice core researcher and physicist Dorthe Dahl-Jensen and semiotician and historian of ideas Frederik Stjernfelt received the prizes this year.

Mary has been busy with her royal duties this month and was spotted in Greenland last month with local families during a visit for WWF World Nature Foundation.

The royal teamed the long dress with silver accessories, including a clutch and striking Mary Jane heels

Mary met her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, by chance at the Sydney pub, the Slip Inn, during the 2000 Olympics.

After their meeting, Fred – who was in Australia supporting the Danish Olympic sailing team – asked Mary for her phone number and a romance blossomed.

“The first time we met, we shook hands. I didn’t know he was the Prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are’?’ Mary revealed in an interview about meeting the heir to the Danish throne.

Ice core researcher and physicist Dorthe Dahl-Jensen and semiotician and historian of ideas Frederik Stjernfelt received the prizes this year

They had a long-distance relationship for a year, with Frederik making secret trips to Down Under before Mary moved to Denmark in 2001 to study Danish language at the Studieskolen in Copenhagen.

In early 2003, Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, publicly acknowledged the relationship and the couple announced their engagement at Amalienborg Castle later that year on October 8.

Frederik and Mary were married in Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004, with the newly minted Crown Princess opting for a beautiful gown by Danish designer Uffer Frank and a veil first used by Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden in 1905.

Their first child, Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John, was born on October 15, 2005; Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe followed on April 21, 2007.

Almost four years later, Mary and Frederik welcomed twins, Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda and Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on January 8, 2011.