Princess Mary is the epitome of smart casual cool in a green suit

Princess Mary looked effortlessly stylish as she visited a Danish high school on Wednesday to mark the UN’s International Day of the Girl.

The Australian-born royal cemented her style prowess in a green suit when she visited Nærum Gymnasium in eastern Denmark.

The mother-of-four, 50, paired a smart pantsuit with a white blouse and skinny belt.

She added a touch of glamor with a pointed stiletto with statement studs, while accessorizing with golden hoops.

Opting for a glamorous make-up look, the royal wore black eyeliner and a neutral foundation, finishing off with pale lipstick.

Mary styled her brown hair in loose waves and let it bounce around her shoulders as she chatted with the students.

The princess, who married the heir to the Danish throne in 2004, marked the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl.

Every year, Girl’s Day has a theme. The theme for 2022 is ‘Our time is now – our rights, our future’.

Known for her eye for style, Denmark’s queen-to-be regularly mixes high fashion with budget-friendly jewelry and picks up locally made clothes whenever she can.

So keen is Mary’s eye for fashion that a public vote twice named her the world’s most stylish royal, ahead of the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan.

The late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld once described Mary and Kate Middleton as ‘royal sisters’ thanks to their strikingly similar looks and comparable taste in clothes.

Denmark’s future queen has posed for Vogue Australia and German Vogue and is the patron of Global Fashion Agenda, which stands for the annual Copenhagen Fashion Summit.

Despite wearing a smile on her face when she was offered a tour of the property, the mother-of-four’s visit was overshadowed by ‘peace talks’ between her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe and the Queen’s youngest son Joachim.

Margrethe, 82, and Joachim spoke this week to try to smooth over tensions that have arisen after the monarch announced she would strip his four children, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena. 10 of their royal titles, which he claimed had ‘damaged’ them.

Heir to the throne Frederick and his wife Princess Mary’s four children – Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, 11 – remain unaffected by Margrethe’s decision as they are direct descendants of the future king.

After the meeting, the palace confirmed that the monarch and Joachim want to ‘look forward’ and try to ‘find a way through’ their differences – however, Frederik did not participate in the meeting at Fredensborg.

Danish publication BT reported: ‘According to the Royal House, the Crown Prince was not part of the meeting’, with a statement from the palace that reads: ‘The Queen and Prince Joachim have spoken together at Fredensborg. Everyone agrees to look forward, and as the Queen herself has expressed, she and Prince Joachim would like to have peace of mind to find their way through this situation.’

It comes after Joachim, 53, and his second wife, Princess Marie, 46, who is the mother of his two youngest children, said their relationship with Frederik and his wife, Princess Mary, 50, is ‘complicated’.

But as the conflict brewed between the Danish royals, Spanish magazine Vaniatis Elconfidencial claimed that the real reason for the breakup was that Joachim ‘was deeply in love with his sister-in-law Mary’.

BT’s royal correspondent Jacob Heinel Jensen said of the ‘significant and positive development’ between the monarch and her youngest son that it was ‘not surprising’ that Frederik was not involved.

The expert said: ‘Prince Joachim himself has acknowledged that the relationship with the Crown Prince couple was complicated, so it is not surprising that he was not there. It is the Queen’s decision, and it is she who must bear the burden of it’.

Queen Margrethe (centre, in 2015) had a meeting with Prince Joachim (right) following animosity after he said his children were ‘hurt’ by her decision to strip them of their princely titles (Left: Crown Prince Frederik)