Princess Mary attends 50th Jubilee Gala performance in Denmark wearing stunning gold gown

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Crown Princess Mary wore a stunning gown and $12,000 tiara at a gala performance on Saturday in honor of Queen Margrethe II’s 50th anniversary of the government of Denmark.

The Australian-born royal, 50, attended the event along with her husband Prince Frederik of Denmark, son Prince Christian and daughter Princess Isabella.

Princess Mary wore a sparkling floor-length dress, designed with layers from the waist down and short sleeves.

The gala performance was held at the Royal Theater in Copenhagen.

Crown Princess Mary (pictured, left) attended the gala performance for Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s 50th anniversary of government in Copenhagen on Saturday

Princess Mary attended the event together with her husband Prince Frederik of Denmark, son Prince Christian and daughter Princess Isabella (photo from left to right: Crown Princess Mary, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark)

According to Express UKthe Diamond Necklace Tiara was made sometime between 1900 and 1910 and was sold as a necklace with diamonds, spinels, and rubies.

The jewels were bought by Princess Mary herself for €8,050 – about $11,929 AUD.

The princess completed the look with a matching clutch bag and the ensemble epitomized pure elegance.

And this isn’t the princess’s first time wearing the gorgeous dress – she also wore it for Crown Prince Frederik’s 50th birthday in 2018.

The Australian-born royal, 50, wore a sparkly floor-length dress, designed with layers from the waist down and short sleeves. According to Express UK, Princess Mary bought the matching diamond tiara for €8,050 – about $11,929 AUD

Princess Isabella (15) looked stunning in a red floor-length dress with gold heels and matching clutch bag, while Prince Christian (16) wore a black suit and white bow tie.

Princess Isabella, 15, looked stunning in a red floor-length dress with gold heels and matching clutch bag, while Prince Christian, 16, wore a black suit and white bow tie.

Both Princess Mary and Prince Frederik can be seen wearing a blue sash over the clothes, symbolizing their role as members of the royal family.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary were married in Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004, with the newly minted Crown Princess opting for a stunning gown by Danish designer Uffer Frank and a veil first used by Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden in 1905.

Their first child, Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John, was born on October 15, 2005; Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe followed on April 21, 2007.

Almost four years later, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik welcomed twins, Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda and Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on January 8, 2011.