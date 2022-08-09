Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark announce their children’s new schools

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik have announced which schools they will send their two oldest children to in September.

The Danish royal family expelled their eldest son Christian (16) from his prestigious high school in June after serious allegations of sexual assault and bullying were leveled against the establishment.

Their second oldest child, Isabella, 15, had also planned to attend Herlufsholm Boarding School near Copenhagen, but the royals confirmed she would not be starting there due to the scandal.

Now, the Danish royal family has released a statement announcing family plans for September, revealing that the two children will attend different day schools near Copenhagen.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark (top, right and center right) have announced that their two eldest children Prince Christian (top left) and Princess Isabella (bottom center) will be moving to separate schools in September after their planned school faced serious allegations of bullying (also pictured are their two youngest children, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent)

Prince Christian starts second class at Ordrup Gymnasium in Charlottenlund, near Copenhagen after the summer holidays (photo)

Meanwhile, after the summer holidays, Princess Isabella starts 9th grade at Ingrid Jespersen’s Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen’s Nordre Frihavnsgade

It read: ‘After the deliberations of the Crown Prince’s family over the summer, a decision has been made about the coming school year.

‘In the new school year HRH Prince Christian will start the 2nd class at the Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte and HRH Princess Isabella will start the 9th class at the Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen.’

The latest announcement follows a statement published in June in which the royal family addressed the controversy surrounding Christian’s school.

They said: ‘The question about the choice of school of our son Christian and our daughter Isabella has been very important to us, and the unfortunate case has brought many and strong opinions into play in the public.

‘That is very understandable when it comes to the well-being of children and young people. At the same time, it was important to stick to our basic idea that important decisions should be made with knowledge. We now have that base.’

Herlufsholm Boarding School became the subject of a documentary in which two former students described how they dealt with sexual assault and another with corporal punishment.

Four students were expelled from school by the school for participating in the alleged abuse and filming of parts of it.

Prince Christian, who is 16 and first arrived at the school in August last year, is in no way connected with the allegations.

The statement continued: “It has been a difficult process for us as a family, but based on the overall picture and our special position as Crown Prince couple, we have chosen that Prince Christian will stop in Herlufsholm and Princess Isabella will not start. in the ninth grade at the school after the summer holidays.

‘In the summer we make a decision together with our children about their future choice of school.

‘With thoughts on the many students who will remain in Herlufsholm, it is our hope that the school will now be given more rest to make the necessary changes and succeed in creating a culture where everyone thrives and feels safe.’

When the documentary first came to light in May, the royal family reacted quickly and shared their deep disappointment with the rest of Europe.

“As parents of a child going to Herlufsholm, we are deeply shocked by the testimonies that have emerged in the current documentary about the school,” the couple said on May 4.

“It is heartbreaking to hear about systematic bullying and about the culture of abuse and violence that many have been a part of.

Herlufsholm was founded almost 500 years ago for the Danish nobility and has hosted a number of royals and political figures (Prince Christian pictured)

‘That is absolutely unacceptable. As parents, we expect the school to effectively create a culture where everyone is safe and part of the community, and we will monitor the changes that are obviously needed in the coming period.’

Herlufsholm was founded almost 500 years ago for the Danish nobility and has been attended by a number of royals and political figures.

The school’s principal, Mikkel Kjellberg, who was fired shortly after the documentary came to light, said the allegations in the television program are “very old cases used from another time – where the culture in Herlufsholm was different” .

“Bullying, violence or sexual abuse is not acceptable at Herlufsholm School,” Kjellberg said at the time.