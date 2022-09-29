Princess Mary all smiles after news her children will not be stripped of their royal titles

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark beamed as she stepped out to attend the Dansk Industris Pris 2022 on Tuesday evening – following news that her mother-in-law did not remove any of her children’s royal titles.

Mary, 50, looked ever so chic in a gray check blazer and matching trousers by Alexander McQueen as she stepped into the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

She paired the sophisticated power suit with a simple blue ribbed shirt, Mulberry handbag, understated jewelery and gray suede pumps.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was all smiles when she attended the Danish Industry Award in Copenhagen on Tuesday evening

Mary, 50, looked ever so chic in a gray check blazer and matching trousers by Alexander McQueen as she entered the Royal Arena

She paired the sophisticated power suit with a simple blue ribbed shirt, Mulberry handbag understated jewelery and gray suede pumps

The Australian royal gave a speech at the ceremony, presented the night’s main award and participated in panel discussions and company presentations.

According to the Danish royal family’s Instagram page, more than 2,000 guests applauded when Mary announced the winner of the DI award, which recognizes one company that ‘has made a special effort within a current theme in business and society’.

Her appearance comes as the royal family announced Queen Margrethe was stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles – but Mary’s children were lucky enough to keep theirs.

The Australian royal gave a speech at the ceremony, presented the night’s main award and participated in panel discussions and company presentations

According to the Danish royal family’s Instagram page, more than 2,000 guests applauded when Mary announced the winner of the DI award

The 82-year-old monarch removed prince and princess and ‘His/Her Highness’ titles from Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, ten.

A statement on Wednesday said Queen Margrethe hopes the move will allow the siblings to ‘shape their own lives without being limited by the special considerations and duties’ that formal membership of the Danish royal house entails.

The children of Prince Joachim, her second son, will instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat from 1 January 2023.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, the Danish royal house has announced. In the picture, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie with Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena of Denmark in September

The monarch (pictured in September 2022) has removed prince and princess and ‘His/Her Highness’ titles from Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10

Siblings currently seventh to tenth in line to the throne will retain their places in the line of succession.

Nikolai and Felix, who are both models, are the sons of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Prince Joachim remarried Princess Marie in 2008, and the couple share Henrik and Athena.

Queen Margrethe’s decision does not affect the four children of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, who are heirs to the throne.

Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and the 11-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, will all continue to have royal titles and be part of the royal household.

Prince Nikolai, from left, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim and Prince Felix arrive for the command performance at the Royal Theater on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe II’s accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Saturday 10 September 2022

Prince Nikolai of Denmark celebrated his 23rd birthday in August at the home of his parents and siblings in Copenhagen. Pictured on the left with Prince Felxi, 20, Prince Henrick, 13 and Princess Athena, ten

The statement said: ‘In April 2008, Her Majesty The Queen conferred the titles of Count, Countess and Comtesse of Monpezat on her sons, their spouses and their descendants.

‘In May 2016 it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Christian, as the only one of the Queen’s grandchildren, is expected to receive an annuity from the state as an adult.

‘As a natural extension of this, Her Majesty has decided that, with effect from 1 January 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim can only use their titles as Count and Countess of Monpezat, as their previous titles as Prince and Princess of Denmark will lapse .

Nikolai with his stepmother Princess Marie, siblings and father Prince Joachim on the balcony of Amalienborg Castle during the Queen’s 78th birthday in April 2018

Princess Marie with Prince Joachim, Prince Felix, Prince Nikolai, Princess Athena and Prince Henrik with Joachim’s first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg in 2020

“Prince Joachim’s descendants will henceforth be addressed as Excellencies. The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have implemented in different ways in recent years.

With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create the framework for the four grandchildren to influence their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties of formal belonging to the Royal House. which an institution involves.

“All four grandchildren retain their places in the order,” the statement concluded.