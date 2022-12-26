Princess Mary accessorizes in a Tasmanian Jackjumpers scarf as she cheers on the team during the NBL match

Princess Mary of Denmark recently returned home to Australia with her husband, Prince Frederik of Denmark, and their children for the first time in five years.

And on Monday, the royal, formerly known as Mary Donaldson, attended an NBL game in her hometown of Hobart.

The 50-year-old wore a Tasmanian Jackjumpers scarf around her neck as she cheered on the team during the game.

Mary also wore a white jacket and black pants while standing in the stands.

The elegant royal had her hair done for the occasion and appeared to have minimal makeup on.

She was also accompanied by her husband, Prince Frederik, at the game.

In February it was first announced that Princess Mary would return to Australia to spend Christmas with her family.

The Hobart-born royal spent the holidays with her Tasmanian family, the Danish royal house confirmed.

It is the first time in five years that the whole family has visited Australia together.

The visit this time is a private trip, which means she’s not officially Down Under.

The last time he traveled to his home country in an official capacity was in 2013.

Since marrying her prince in 2004, she is known to have returned to Australia at least nine times, four of which are official visits.

Before the pandemic, the family would visit at least every year or two, but this slowed down after 2017.

In March 2021, the royal took a secret trip without her husband and children for her 50th birthday.