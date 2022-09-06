Princess Mary, 50, dons a blue blouse fashioned by Victoria Beckham in 2018 at university opening

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Princess Mary has been spotted at a royal engagement in a blouse she first wore four years ago — and has continued to wear it a whopping seven times since.

The 50-year-old recycling queen officially opened University College South Denmark (UC SYD Campus) in Kolding, Denmark, on Sept. 6 in a flared sleeve blouse by Victoria Beckham.

The blue blouse was featured at The Mary Foundation board meetings in 2018, at a Women’s Deliver conference in 2019, a video message for global pride at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and during a hospital visit in 2021.

The blue blouse was featured at The Mary Foundation board meetings in 2018, at a Women’s Deliver conference in 2019, a video message for global pride at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and during a hospital visit in 2021

The mum of four is known for her fashion-forward manners, this time she paired the gorgeous top with an ivory silk skirt from Birger et Mikkelsen and a pair of nude heels

The mother of four is known for her fashion-forward manners, this time she paired the gorgeous top with an ivory silk skirt from Birger et Mikkelsen and a pair of nude heels.

The new campus that Mary oversaw will train future educators, teaching assistants, graphic communicators and sound designers.

UC SYD is the largest educational institution in Southern Jutland and Southern Denmark.

Her jubilant appearance was far removed from her presence at Denmark Flag Day on September 5, where she shed a silent tear. during a moving ceremony in honor of the Danish soldiers.

The new campus overseen by Mary will train future educators, teaching assistants, graphic communicators and sound designers

She was seen speaking to some attendees in front of a hand-painted wall

Mary was given an intimate tour of the venue upon her arrival

Mary walked silently beside her husband Prince Frederik as they attended a number of special events to commemorate the day.

The Crown Prince and Princess first attended a respectful ceremony at Copenhagen’s ‘The Citadel’ before attending a worship service at Holmen’s Church.

“The purpose of the ceremony was to honor soldiers and officials who have been or have been deployed abroad by Denmark,” it wrote. New My Royals.

The 50-year-old mother of four quietly walked beside her husband Prince Frederik as they attended a number of special events commemorating the flag of Denmark on September 5.

She could barely contain her emotion in part of the ceremony as she slowly raised her right hand and wiped away a stray tear.

Mary wore a Beulah London Yahvi Olive Green Midi Dress paired with a fedora and matching heels for the occasion, as well as a Dulong Anello pearl bracelet and earrings.

She could barely contain her emotion in part of the ceremony as she slowly raised her right hand and wiped away a stray tear.

Mary looks perfect in this deep olive dress. It strikes the right balance between sobriety and respect for the thoughtful occasion, and the light straw hat and shoes ensure the looks aren’t too heavy for the time of year,” a fan wrote online.

“She seems visibly moved by the event.”

‘What a very elegant dress Mary is wearing. The design emphasizes her waist and the wide skirt is reminiscent of the ‘new look’ of the 1950s. Deep green is a good color for hair. I also love the soft gray pearls.’

Mary wore a Beulah London Yahvi olive green midi dress paired with a fedora and matching heels for the occasion, as well as a Dulong Anello pearl bracelet and earrings