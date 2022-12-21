Princess Marie of Denmark speaks about importance of family ahead of Christmas

Princess Marie of Denmark has spoken of the importance of “seeing her children united” – following her husband Prince Joachim’s royal title fight with his brother Prince Frederik.

It’s been a tumultuous autumn for the Danish royal family after the monarch stripped Marie and Joachim’s four children of their prince and princess titles – a move he has publicly spoken out against.

Prince Joachim publicly spoke out against his mother’s decision in the days that followed, while there were reports of a feud between Joachim and his brother Prince Frederik over the decision.

Now Princess Marie has spoken about how “lucky” she is to have “four children who love each other so much,” she told the Spanish newspaper El País: ‘I will always encourage [the children] to have each other for the rest of their lives…It is very important for us as parents to see them united.”

She explained, “It’s very important for us to be together and discuss everything in confidence as a family.”

In September, the Danish monarch announced that her grandchildren Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will no longer hold the title “His Highness” from January 2023.

At the time, Margrethe stressed that the move “will be good for them in their future” and will allow the children – who have retained their position in the line of succession – to “shape their own lives without being constrained by the special considerations and duties’. which entails a formal connection to the Danish royal family.

However, Prince Joachim publicly spoke out against his mother’s decision in the days that followed – claiming his children had been ‘harmed’ in the process.

Months later, the sixth-in-line to the throne admitted that “communication was lacking” within the royal family leading up to the shocking announcement.

Joachim told the local news outlet BT.: ‘There is a lot of work to be done. Communication was what was lacking. Now we have met and we are on the right track.’

Shortly after his children were stripped of his titles, Joachim claimed he was given just five days’ notice before the news was made public.

Instead of being Princes and Princesses, they will be Counts and Countess and will be called Their Excellencies.

Following her announcement, Joachim spoke to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet outside the Danish embassy in Paris, where he lives with his French-born wife Princess Marie and his two youngest children, and said his four children were “hurt” by their decision. grandmother.

“I was given five days’ notice to tell them. In May, I was presented with a plan that broadly stated that if the kids each turned 25, it would happen. Now I only had five days to tell them. Athena will be 11 in January,” he clarified

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Alexandra, 58, who had been married to Joachim for 10 years until 2005, said her sons, Nikolai and Felix, felt they had been “banned” from the institution and the decision had come as a “breakout”. . of the blue’.

The royal family issued a further statement, saying: ‘As the Queen said yesterday, the decision is long overdue.

Prince Joachim’s children, Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, will all lose their titles on January 1, 2023

Nikolai of Denmark, 23: The Copenhagen Business School student and model regularly tops lists of the world's most eligible bachelors. He lives in Denmark but has flown around the world to walk for designers in Paris and London. Nikolai has also appeared on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia. Felix of Denmark, 20: Following in his brother's footsteps, Prince Felix also had success as a model and starred in an advertising campaign for Georg Jensen. He had a brief stint at the Royal Danish Military Academy, but dropped out after two months because it "wasn't for him." Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, from Denmark: Henrik and Athena, the youngest of Prince Joachim's four children, are the product of his second marriage to Princess Marie. They live with their parents in Paris.

“We understand that there are many emotions at stake at the moment, but we hope that the Queen’s wish to future-proof the Royal House will be respected.”

Earlier this year, it was said that Joachim and his family would move to the US after taking a new job in the defense industry in Washington, according to local media reports.

The Danish royal family, 53, has decided to move to Washington DC with his wife and their two young children, Henrik and Athena, Danish newspaper BT reported.

The royal couple is currently based in Paris, where the prince has been working as a defense attaché since 2020. But that job is expected to end in June, meaning they’ll probably quit in the second half of the year.

The Communications Department of the Danish Royal Court has not confirmed the imminent move reported by Joachim.

