Princess Mako’s commoner husband Kei Komuro sits bar exam for THIRD time

Kei Komuro — the common husband of former Japanese Princess Mako of Akishino — has passed the New York State bar exam for the third time as he continues his quest to become a licensed lawyer.

The 30-year-old, who had already failed the exam twice, was seen Tuesday leaving the Armory Track & Field Center in New York City after completing the first half of the two-day exam.

Komuro was dressed in a wrinkled gingham button-down shirt that he’d worn loose over hunter green shorts and black trainers. His sleeves were haphazardly cuffed, revealing his green wristband, which identified him as a test subject.

He carried a canvas bag over one shoulder and his dark hair was pulled back in a ponytail. He was still wearing his mask when he left the test site.

Mako wasn’t with him, but that didn’t stop him from being recognized. The aspiring lawyer was overrun by reporters as he tried to find his Uber ride on the busy street.

Komuro was thrown into the public eye afterwards Mako, the only daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, gave up her royal title in a small civil ceremony last October to marry him.

He graduated from the law school of Fordham University in May 2021 and landed a job as a clerk at Lowenstein Sandler LLP in Manhattan, where he assists companies and investors in advising venture capital financing, mergers and acquisitions.

Komura first took the New York state bar exam for the first time last July, three months before his wedding to Mako, but in November it was revealed that he had failed.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, he called Okuno Yoshihiko – the head of a law firm in Japan where he previously worked – to tell him he had failed.

He took the exam for the second time in February, but when the results came online in April, his name was not listed among the graduates.

New York puts no limit or restriction on the number of times a person may attempt to pass the exam, which is only offered twice a year, meaning he can take it as many times as he wants.

John F. Kennedy Jr. — the only son of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy — famously failed the bar exam in upstate New York twice before passing his third attempt.

Komuro previously worked at a bank and French restaurant in Japan before moving to New York to study law. His father died when he was in elementary school, and he was raised by his widowed mother, Kayo.

Komuro and Mako were spotted walking last month in New York City, where they’ve lived since they got married

Mako (pictured in April) has reportedly taken advantage of her art history background by serving as an unpaid volunteer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

He met Mako in 2013 when they were both studying at International Christian University outside Tokyo. The couple became “unofficially” engaged in 2017 and planned to tie the knot in November 2018.

Initially, the news was greeted with joy in Japan, but then a scandal arose when it was discovered that his mother, Kayo, had failed to repay a 4 million yen ($35,000) loan from a former fiancé, in part to pay for his college tuition.

The controversy led critics to suggest that Komuro married the princess only for money or fame.

Komuro released a 24-page statement about the money, claiming that his mother believed it was a gift and not a loan. He eventually said he would refund it, although it is unknown if it was ever returned.

Despite the turmoil, Komuro and Mako’s love lasted and she announced that she was going ahead with the marriage in 2020.

Mako and Komuro met as students at International Christian University in 2013 and married in small civil ceremony in October 2021 (pictured at a press conference that month)

“We are irreplaceable for each other – someone to rely on in both happy and unhappy times,” she said. “So marriage is a necessary choice for us to live while nurturing and protecting our feelings.”

Only male members of the Japanese Imperial Family are allowed to marry commoners, and Mako had to give up more than just her royal title to marry Komuro.

She has a surname for the first time in her life after their marriage and is now known as Mako Komuro. She also had to get a passport to travel, something she didn’t need as a royal.

Mako can no longer live in the Imperial Palace, and if she and Komuro have sons, they will not be in the line of succession to the male-only emperor. She can never return to the dynasty, even though her marriage ends in divorce.

Only three of her relatives can succeed her paternal uncle, Emperor Naruhito, 62, under the current Imperial Household Law, including his 86-year-old uncle Masahito, Prince Hitachi.

The others are Mako’s 56-year-old father, Prince Fumihito, the Emperor’s brother, and her 15-year-old brother, Prince Hisahito.

Mako (pictured during Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement in 2019) had to give up her titles because only male members of the Imperial family are allowed to marry non-royals

Mako left her home on the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo on October 26 (pictured), arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York a few weeks later on November 14.

A few days after arriving in New York City, she saw her buy clothes hangers and other apartment essentials from a local Bed Bath & Beyond.

Mako and her husband have kept a low profile while living in a luxury one-bedroom apartment in the city, and are believed to be financially independent.

The former princess was entitled to a $1.3 million payout from the Japanese government after she relinquished her noble status, but she turned it down.

Mako has reportedly taken advantage of her background in art history by serving as an unpaid volunteer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“She has been specifically involved in preparing an exhibition of paintings inspired by the life of a 13th-century monk who was traveling through Japan when he introduced Buddhism,” the statement said. Japanese times.

Mako has a degree in art and cultural heritage from the International Christian University in Japan, where she met her husband.

She went on to study art history at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland before obtaining her master’s degree in art museum and gallery studies at the University of Leicester in England.

‘She is qualified and probably handles pieces in the collection. In general, the work requires a lot of preparation and often means spending a lot of time in the library,” said a former Met curator. People.