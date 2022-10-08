Princess Madeleine of Sweden introduces her new adopted three-year-old dog in adorable photographs

<!–

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has welcomed a three-year-old Havanese into her family – and shared sweet photos online to mark the occasion.

The royal, 40, who lives in Miami with her American husband Chris O’Neill and their three children, took to Instagram this week to reveal the new addition to her household.

The princess shared three sweet photos of her new dog Oreo, explaining that before she was adopted from a shelter in the family’s hometown, the pet “was not treated well and was tied up outside, in the Florida elements, most of the day and night.”

“But today he makes us laugh and shows us what a tender and loving soul he has,” she added.

One of the photos showed Oreo sitting next to Teddy, a dog the family already owned before adopting their new pet

Madeleine said: ‘Please meet Oreo! He is a three-year-old Havanese that we recently adopted from a great shelter in Miami.

‘Prior to that, Oreo was not treated well and was tied up outside, under the Florida elements, most of the day and night.

‘But today he makes us laugh and shows us what a tender and loving soul he has (and yes, Teddy and he are total friends who can’t stop playing with each other)!’

Madeleine has lived in the US since she married financier Chris in 2013. The couple have three children, Princess Leonore, eight, Prince Nicolas, seven, and Princess Adrienne, four.

While her older siblings, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip are working royals who still live in Sweden, Madeleine lives a quiet life abroad.

However, she is still the royal patron of several Swedish charities and is dedicated to helping their work.

But in 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden announced that the children of his daughter Princess Madeleine would lose their HRH status – with only the heir to the throne, Crown Princess Victoria and her children retaining their titles.