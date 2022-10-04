Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman fiancée Durek Verrett reveal their shared sixth sense 

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s spiritual leader fiance Shaman Durek claims she has ‘psychic abilities’ and was able to ‘predict’ his plans for their engagement.

Durek Verrett, 47, who is known professionally as Shaman Durek and has a star-studded following including Gwyneth Paltrow, said in an interview with Town & Country that he had to think of “five different ways” to propose trying to dodge her psychic abilities.

“We both have spiritual powers,” he said. ‘If I have a single thought, she gets it straight away. I had to think of five different experiences I wanted to create for her.’

Märtha Louise, daughter of the reigning King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, added: ‘Every time he planned something, I saw what he was up to.’

The couple announced their engagement on June 7 in a sweet Instagram post.

Martha said: ‘I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip a beat, the one who sees me and recognizes me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and with which I can be vulnerable.

‘Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man.

‘Thank you to all my friends and family who have stood firmly by our side.’

The romantic proposal took place under an oak tree at a friend’s horse farm in San Juan Capistrano, California, in a private affair – and was later announced on the social media platform.

The princess is fourth in line to the throne and the eldest child of the Norwegian monarchs King Harald V and Queen Sonja, she has three children from her marriage to Ari Behn.

The author, who was married to the princess for 15 years until 2017, took his own life on Christmas Day 2019.

Verrett will be the first black man to enter the Norwegian royal family, something that has caused the couple problems – to the point where they have even “received death threats.”

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her fiance have previously said that ‘people do not want to see a black man join a royal family in Europe’ – after revealing they have received ‘death threats and hate’.

The couple, who announced their engagement on Tuesday, addressed the backlash they have received throughout their relationship and admitted it had been an ‘eye opener’ and a ‘learning curve’ for Martha-Louise.

Speaking on Instagram Live back in June, Durek Verret, a Los Angeles-based ‘spiritual guide and gifted healer’, said people ‘don’t want to see a black man in the royal family’ because it’s ‘never been done’ .

In a reference to Netflix’s popular period drama romance Bridgerton, which features several interracial couples, in its colorblind casting, Durek said people liked to see these royal relationships on TV but wanted to see the ‘real Bridgertons’.

Princess Martha Louise (far left) with (lr) her parents King Harald V and Queen Sonja, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway and Princess Astrid of Norway on the British royals’ visit to Norway in 2018

Durek said he believes there are two reasons behind the death threats the couple claims to have received.

“Firstly, they don’t want to see a black man in the royal family because there’s never been one in the history of the European royal family, so it’s a huge thing,” he said.

He went on to say that while a prince would be able to marry a woman of color, the fact that Märtha Louise was a woman meant that there was more scrutiny surrounding her choice of partner.

Second, Märtha is a woman. It’s different when a man chooses a woman of color because he’s a man… but for a princess to choose a man of color, that’s never been done in history, so it’s really hard for people to deal with,” he said.

Speaking of Bridgerton, he added: ‘They don’t want the Bridgertons, they want to see it on TV, but they don’t want the real Bridgertons, which is us.

“So they get very mad and angry and say really mean things, but they don’t understand that our world can’t stay the same, we have to evolve,” he added.

Märtha Louise admitted that the experience had been an ‘eye opener’ for her.

‘I had a big learning curve coming from white privilege. I was so naive that I couldn’t see the nuances, and I think a lot of white people are,” she said.

‘The little nuances are the worst when people pull away from you [Durek]or they won’t sit next to you on the bus or cross the street to not walk towards you and of course all the comments that are there all the time,’ she explained.

She went on to give several examples of the different ways people treated her and Durek.

“I’ve seen people talk really nice to me and then turn to Durek and be really horrible, like not touching his hand or not saying hello or saying horrible things to him from being all nice to me,” she said.

The royal said it made her realise: “wow, this is so much worse than I thought it was,” adding that she is “shocked that this is still going on in the world.”