Princess Leonor of Spain will head to THREE military schools after she’s done at Atlantic College 

She may be currently studying at a school so relaxed it’s being called “Hippie Hogwarts,” but Leonor of Spain will soon face much stricter rules, it has been revealed.

The Spanish heir apparent, 16, who is entering her second year at UWC Atlantic College at St Donat’s Castle in Wales, will train with all three branches of the Spanish military from September 2023.

Leonor, the daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, will follow in her father’s footsteps and train in the Army, Navy and Spanish Air Force before continuing on to the rest of her university studies.

The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Leonor’s military training would end with a stay aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, a training ship used by the Spanish Navy.

It was also revealed that the young princess would be entering law school once her military training is completed.

Her college choice has not yet been announced, but her education path is very similar to that of her father, King Felipe VI.

After graduating from Lakefield College in Canada, Felipe returned to Spain and attended the General Military Academy of Zaragozo, and went on to study at the Naval Military School in Marín.

He finished his training with a stint at the General Air Academy in San Javier.

He also completed his military education with a stint at the Juan Sebastián Elcano shop at the age of 18 in 1987, then went on to study law at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

Currently, Leonor, who speaks four languages, including Mandarin, is juggling her life as a young princess with her work as a student at the Welsh boarding school, which is dubbed ‘Hippie Hogwarts’ thanks to its forward-thinking approach to education and picturesque castle setting.

During the school holidays, Leonor returns to Spain, where she performs royal duties. She has performed a number of solo assignments, as well as with her parents and beloved sister.

Inheriting her mother’s polished sense of style, the talented teen is also seen as an accomplished cellist and honed her tennis, sailing and gymnastics skills at an American summer camp.

Leonor was born during the reign of her grandfather, the now disgraced King Juan Carlos who left Spain in August 2020 after becoming the target of several investigations in Spain and abroad over alleged tax avoidance and questionable dealings in the Middle East .

The scandals have tarnished the reputation of the royal family and Felipe, 54, is working hard to distance himself from his father and restore confidence in the monarchy.

Some believe that the next generation of royals holds the key. One national newspaper compared Leonor to a “Disney Princess” who would charm subjects and turn the tide of anti-monarchist sentiment.

King Felipe of Spain ascended to the throne in 2014 after his father’s abdication and Leonor, then only nine years old, became the heir presumptive.

However, under the Spanish Constitution, Leonor could still lose her place in the succession order if her father King Felipe fathered a son.

There have been discussions about changing the law, which is based on the practice of male primogeniture, a system that favors any male heir over a firstborn daughter, but legislation has yet to be passed.

Leonor was still in elementary school when she started performing royal engagements and gave her first speech in 2018, aged 13. It was a full moment for her proud father Felipe, who was the same age when he gave his first public speech.

The following year, she spoke four languages ​​- Spanish, Catalan, English and Arabic – when she gave a speech at the Princess of Girona Foundation awards ceremony in Barcelona.

In March last year, she performed her first solo royal engagement.

The princess, who learned English from a British nanny, attended Santa María de los Rosales School, the same school as her father, before announcing her decision to complete her education at UWC Atlantic College.

In 2021, Leonor and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, 17, the second oldest child of the Dutch King and Queen, both enrolled in a two-year £67,000 course to study for their International Baccalaureate degree.

The school offers activities and subjects such as Tai Chi and Tibetan literature, earning it the nickname ‘Hippie Hogwarts’.