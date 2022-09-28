Princess Kate wades into politics on visit to food bank in Wales

The Princess of Wales took a rare step into politics when she spoke about the need for food banks as millions of families grapple with the cost of living crisis.

Kate made the comments about the importance of community service during a discussion with volunteers and members of the congregation at St Thomas Church in Swansea – her first visit to Wales since inheriting her new title.

Over the past two years, the church has been transformed into a community center, which includes a food bank, facilities for the homeless, a not-for-profit cafe and a community kitchen.

The site is also home to Swansea Baby Basics baby bank, a volunteer-led project that distributes supplies to vulnerable mothers and their newborn babies across the city.

While visiting with husband William, Kate said, “With the cost of living, there are a lot of desperate people.”

The royal family said the food bank was a “lifeline for so many people”, especially after the pandemic and amid the rising cost of living.

Royal protocol on talking about politics and when it’s violated By convention, the royal family does not comment on political issues out of respect for the monarch’s constitutional role, but the conversation is not without precedent. In March 2016, The Sun ran a big headline claiming the ‘Queen Supports Brexit’, which was criticized by watchdog Ipso for being inaccurate, though the paper stuck to its coverage. It was later alleged that Micheal Gove was the source of the story, which related to Her Majesty speaking to then Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg about the EU. The Queen also issued a message on the eve of the Scottish referendum advising: ‘I hope people will think very carefully about the future’ which has been widely interpreted as supporting the Union. It was later revealed that sources in Downing Street and Palace had carefully negotiated the exact language after the Queen said she was “willing” to speak on the matter. And FOI requests revealed “black spider memos” Prince Charles had written in his signature handwriting to government ministers – including lobbying Scottish Prime Minister Alex Solmand for help in restoring a dilapidated Scottish castle.

Chatting with a group of older believers, she added: ‘The great thing about this place is that there is such a good mix of young and old. It’s extraordinary. You have 90 year olds as well as youngsters. It is a real family organization.

‘We need places like this to bring people together, places where people can come and participate. It’s what we need after Covid and with the cost of living crisis.

“A lot of people are too scared to get engaged, so it’s great that you go out and see them too.

‘Places like this are so necessary. They bring people together, help them connect, we’ve been missing that since Covid. All together under one roof.

“We could all use a church like this where we live. I have to come to a service once a day. It’s so remarkable here.’

She added: “Great work is being done here. Keep working hard.’

Well-wishers lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the pair as they visited Anglesey and Swansea yesterday, the first in the country since they took on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Pat Hughes, one of the women who runs the food bank, said, “It was wonderful talking to the princess and it’s something we won’t forget.”

The couple arrived at St Thomas Church on Lewis Street around 3pm and greeted volunteers at the hub and some members of the public outside.

They were seen talking to Rachel Bunting, who is married to the Church’s Reverend Steven Bunting and the food bank organizer, as well as their two-year-old daughter Charlotte.

They also spoke to Leah Rees, 30, and Francesca Cardone, 44, who have both been community nurses in Swansea for the past seven years.

Working with parents who may not be prepared for a baby, the pair refer them to Rachel from the baby bank, who in turn prepares all the items they need, such as baby baths and clothes.

The princess seemed particularly interested in the baby sofa’s work and listened intently.

The royal couple were stopped by a special note written by Rachel that is given to all mothers who have access to the baby bank – and may be the only card some mothers get.

The mother-addressed note shown to the royal couple read: ‘These items are a gift from the mothers of Swansea. We know how difficult these first weeks can be and we want you to get everything you need. Here at Baby Basics, we believe that God loves you and your son and we want to share that love with you.”

The prince said the note was “great fun” and would “go a long way” for mothers who had access to the support.

Before their visit to Swansea, the couple started their day by arriving at RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station around 12:20 pm where they met the crew, volunteers and people helped by the charity.

The Prince of Wales saw his wife, the Princess of Wales, receive a bouquet of flowers from four-year-old Theo Crompton at the start of their visit.

The Prince and Princess, who used to live in Anglesey, walked from the rescue station to the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar, where they met locals, including representatives from small businesses and organizations including the Coast Guard and sea cadets.