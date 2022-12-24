Princess Kate unveils a rare black and white photograph of a young Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess of Wales shared a rare image of Queen Elizabeth as a young girl during her Christmas carol service broadcast tonight.

In the black-and-white photo, the then-princess stood next to Princess Margaret and another girl and man, all of whom were preparing for a Christmas pantomime.

The performance took place during World War II, meaning the late Queen was still a teenager in the lucky photo.

Kate said: ‘It really resonated with me to see Her Majesty do the production here on Christmas Day during World War II, which I thought was very special.

“I remember doing things like this as a little girl.

“When I saw this picture, it’s great now. I see my kids’ love to do things like this, put on little shows for us.”

The picture shows the trio rehearsing to perform Aladdin, in which Princess Elizabeth was cast in the titular role.

A young Prince Philip is also said to have watched his wife-to-be on the show in the crowd.

The Queen’s governess, Marion ‘Crawfie’ Crawford, said in her memoirs: ‘The pantomime went very well. I’ve never seen Lilibet so animated. There was a sparkle about her that none of us had ever seen before.”

The rare footage first surfaced in 2013 when it was auctioned, but was again brought out by Princess Kate during her Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme.

The Prince of Wales reads an excerpt from Queen Elizabeth II’s 2012 Christmas Message at the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbe

Kate and William shared a sweet moment with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they entered Westminster Abbey

She shared the photo with three members of the public who had gone “above and beyond” for their communities this year; midwife Carys Hammond, 39, volunteer Akbar Khan, 50, and veteran Lionel Digby, 87.

The entire service, broadcast tonight on ITV and narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones, was dedicated to Her Majesty’s late.

Musician Alexis Ffrench performed In The Bleak Midwinter on a grand piano which featured the Queen’s effigy from various stages of her life and reign.

The event was attended by King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate said at the start of the program: ‘This Christmas will be our first without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart as a time that brought us together.”

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance.

During the service, the Prince of Wales gave a poignant lecture, taken directly from a message his grandmother gave ten years ago.

He said, “At Christmas it always strikes me how the spirit of togetherness is also at the heart of the Christmas story.

‘A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar. They came with their gifts to worship the Christ Child.

“From that day on, He has inspired people to serve the interests of others. This is the time of year when we remember that God sent His only son to serve, not to be served.

“He restored love and service to the center of our lives in the person of Jesus Christ. It is my prayer this Christmas Day that his example and teaching will continue to bring people together to give their best in the service of others.”

The Queen delivered the same speech as part of a wider broadcast in 2012 from the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

It is not yet clear why Prince William chose this particular extract. In 2012, the Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee, describing the celebrations at the time as “particularly memorable for me and my family.”

She said at the time, “It was humbling that so many chose to celebrate the anniversary of a duty that passed to me 60 years ago.”