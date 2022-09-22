Princess Kate says the Queen was ‘looking down on us’ as FIVE rainbows appeared above Balmoral

The Princess of Wales said she believed the late Queen looked down on them when five rainbows appeared in the sky over Balmoral.

Kate made the comment as she and William thanked people who had attended to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in Windsor.

It came as the Royals noted upon seeing the colorful weather phenomenon while spending time in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales said they were surprised by the unusual sight, adding: ‘How many rainbows have appeared in Scotland?’

“You hardly ever see rainbows there, but there were five.”

Kate smiled as she replied, “Her Majesty looked down on us.”

The Union flag is lowered over Windsor Castle as a rainbow covers the sky on the day of the Queen’s death

Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William attended Windsor Guildhall this afternoon, three days after Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral, to speak with staff and volunteers who helped organize and conduct the commitment service at St George’s Chapel in Winsdor on Monday

The Princess of Wales remained elegant and composed as she met the staff and volunteers and spoke to them about how they managed to organize a seamless, poignant ceremony to bid farewell to Her Majesty

When the royal couple told volunteers and operational staff who helped organize the Queen’s Committal Service, the royal couple said moments of grief still overcame him.

They had arrived at Windsor Guildhall today to express their appreciation to volunteers and staff who took part in the service at St George’s Chapel – which followed Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

And during the engagement, the first personal engagement for the Prince and Princess of Wales since the state funeral, William said he was “suffocated” when he saw the tribute to his grandmother Paddington Bear, but found comfort in publicly showing support for the royal. family.

He said: “It’s the things you don’t expect that hit you,” he said, adding that he was “choked” by the Paddington tribute. He continued: ‘It’s always very reassuring that so many people care about them. It makes it a lot better.

“There are certain moments that grab you. You’re prepared for anything, except that certain moments overwhelm you.’

They also thanked the group for supporting the large crowds who had gathered in Windsor to commemorate the Queen and watch the procession of her coffin on the long walk to the castle before the service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met the staff, also dressed in black, to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the mourning period

The Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured) met with volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s service at Windsor Castle

William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday for their first royal engagement since the late monarch’s funeral

The royal family would not make any official commitments during their mourning period, having been under the gaze of the world for more than a week performing ceremonial duties following the Queen’s death.

But yesterday, William gave his first speech since his grandmother died with a pre-recorded speech to the Earthshot Prize summit.

Buckingham Palace says a small number of arrangements will be made during the royal mourning to thank those involved in the delivery of HM Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Princess Anne, 72, also disembarked at Portsmouth Naval Base, where she shook hands with Royal Navy personnel taking part in the procession.

It was her first engagement since she attended her mother’s funeral on Monday.

Speaking to staff, the Prince asked whether the Queen’s death in Balmoral “made it complicated.” He added: “I think I heard it was ‘the least planned plan’. It was seamless, you could feel it.’

William and Kate spoke about the extraordinary public reaction to the Queen’s death during a meeting with volunteers and workers helping in Windsor on the day of the state funeral.

It was the couple’s first official engagement since the funeral on Monday, when several senior royals returned to their duties as they continued to mourn the queen.

The prince and princess arrived dressed all in black as they observe the royal mourning period that lasts until Monday

The couple (pictured) passed on their appreciation to volunteers and staff who worked on the service at St George’s Chapel on Monday afternoon

The Princess of Wales kept the all-black outfit as the family continued her mourning period, but she smiled through her grief to thank the staff who ensured the Committal’s service was a fitting tribute to Her Majesty

Kate waved a big thank you to the staff and volunteers in Windsor as she and the Prince of Wales left the gathering in their first public appearance since the Queen’s funeral

Windsor Guildhall, pictured, where Kate and William talk to volunteers and operations staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s service at Windsor Castle

Kate talked about seeing all the infrastructure like barriers going up along the roads ‘coming back and forth from the school run’.

The group spoke of the number of people in the crowd, with one of the logistics workers saying it was about 110,000.

William said, ‘We didn’t see the whole town come to a standstill. We were afraid that it would disrupt everyone’s life.’

Later, when one of the staff members mentioned how difficult the past few days must have been, he said: ‘When you turn it upside down, it’s always very reassuring that so many people care. It makes it a lot better. There are certain moments that grab you. You’re prepared for anything, except that certain moments overwhelm you.’

The engagement is one of their first since William became heir apparent and became known as the Prince of Wales, following the death of his grandmother and the accession of his father, Charles, to become king.

William also inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.