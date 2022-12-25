Princess Kate looks so festive in photo released ahead of Christmas carol concert

Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert will be broadcast on Saturday evening, but a new photo of the royal has been released ahead of the event

Princess Kate’s Christmas carol concert, which will pay tribute to the late Queen, is set to be broadcast on Saturday night.

And ahead of the big event a new festive photo of the Princess of Wales has been released. Alongside the late monarch, Kate’s concert will also pay tribute to those who have shown “the power of connectedness and community values” and one of those places is the St Helens and Whiston Hospital, which the Princess visited.

The organisation shared a very festive photo of the royal with staff at the hospital as they enjoyed a lunch together.

Kate looked beautiful in a stunning tartan ensemble with a large spread in front of her, and a stunning Christmas tree adorned with oversized bows in the background.

“We have a surprise for you,” read a tweet from the organisation’s page. “Tune in to ITV1 tonight at 7pm, when Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales will be recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. We can’t wait for you to see it!”

The tweet has met with a warm response from fans, as one replied: “Oh my, a surprise!! I can’t wait to see it,” and a second added: “Looks like #TogetherAtChristmas will be a wonderful celebration recognising those who support others.”

We have a surprise for you…

Tune in to ITV1 tonight at 7pm, when Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales will be recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

We can’t wait for you to see it! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/QXpf895V9n

— StHelens&WhistonHosp (@sthknhs) December 24, 2022 Kate looked beautiful in tartan

In an emotional message ahead of the service, Kate paid tribute to the late Queen.

This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” she said. “Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

Kate’s family supported her at the concert

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

“Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

She added: “So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

