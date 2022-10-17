Princess Eugenie visits her Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition

Princess Eugenie has visited an art exhibition in central London that she helped put together ahead of International Slavery Day.

The 32-year-old royal was spotted in Trafalgar Square with Julia de Boinville, with whom she launched the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017.

The couple visited their Collective’s Art is Freedom art exhibition, curated by Eugenie and two survivors of modern slavery and the organization Hestia, London’s leading provider of support for modern slavery.

Eugenie donned a brown jacket and black dress, paired with knee-high boots, to visit the exhibit, which opened Friday, October 14 and will be on display through Sunday, October 23.

The mother-of-one looked elegant in the coat, which brought out the color of her hazel hair and eyes.

She beamed as she and Julia approached the exhibit, walking at a walking pace in her heeled leather boots, which she paired with a knee-length black dress.

Eugenie, who is married to financier Jack Brooksbank, 36, kept the look hassle free, sporting a neat bun and everyday makeup with a touch of foundation and bronzer, a sculpted eyebrow and some mascara.

She kept it simple and decorated them with gold earrings and a gold necklace.

Meanwhile, her co-founder looked elegant in a frilly wool top and a pleated midi skirt.

The couple arrived together and went to the art on display.

For the occasion, they met Hestia’s CEO Patrick Ryan, Westminster Mayor Hamza Taouzzale and Hestia Regional Director Nahar Choudhury.

There they admired the art on display, created by the survivors of modern slavery who were supported by the Anti-Slavery Collective and Hestia.

The Duke of York’s daughter appeared in a good mood when she visited the exhibition earlier today (photo)

Prior to the exhibition’s unveiling earlier this month, Eugenie said: ‘The Art is Freedom exhibition has been supporting survivors of modern slavery of all ages, from around the world, for five years.

“It is inspiring to see that the project gives survivors the opportunity to express their feelings, emotions and stories through art. The exhibition also provides an opportunity for those who have experienced modern slavery to gain new skills that can help strengthen a sense of community among survivors and encourage freedom of expression.

‘This exhibition serves as a space to dispel the stigma surrounding survivors and let their stories speak for themselves. This year, the Anti-Slavery Collective is honored to co-curate the exhibition, and we look forward to helping shine a light on this important issue,” she added.

Last week, the Royal Family revealed that its Anti-Slavery Collective would highlight the work of leading figures from the field on their social media channels.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Eugenie, who was celebrating the birthday of her mother Sarah Ferguson this weekend, who turned 63 on October 15.

One of the artworks created by one of the modern slavery survivors was a floral scene, left. Hestia Regional Director Nahar Choudhury, right, discussed the exhibition with Eugenie, Julia and Patrick Ryan

The pair met Hestia’s CEO Patrick Ryan, left, Westminster Mayor Hamza Taouzzale, center, and Hestia Regional Director Nahar Choudhury, right, for the occasion. Maria Gavira San Martin, second right, who works with Eugenie and Julia at the Collective, was also in attendance

The 32-year-old royal posted the message to the Duchess of York on Instagram.

Eugenie shared a selection of candid photos of her mother and captioned them.

It read: ‘Half an hour to go from October 15, 2022, but better late than never.. Happy Birthday my dear mama!

Four photos shared by the princess, all taken in the countryside, showed Sarah posing with her daughters and alone.

The first image in the post showed the Duchess and her daughter, both beaming and looking fresh in casual clothes, as if taken on a walk through the country.

The Duchess was seen alone in two other photos. In one she was sitting on a rock in a stream, while in another she seemed to be stumbling through a forest.

A fourth photo showed Fergie posing next to both her daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as Eugenie’s husband Jack.