Princess Eugenie shares adorable never-before-seen wedding picture

Princess Eugenie has shared a behind-the-scenes look to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary.

The 32-year-old married husband Jack Brooksbank in Windsor on October 12, 2018, marking the day yesterday with a never-before-seen photo of the celebrations.

A very sweet photo taken by Divine Day Photographyshared on her Instagram story shows her and her new husband hours after they exchanged vows.

Princess Eugenie has shared a behind-the-scenes look to celebrate her four-year wedding anniversary. The photos, pictured above, show Jack, 36, lifting his bride’s dress

You saw Jack, 36, gently lifting his bride’s dress into the click so it wouldn’t get dirty.

The photo was ostensibly taken after the couple’s ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The photo is said to show Eugenie smiling while her new husband looked after her dress.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter also shared a romantic note for husband Jack Brooksbank on social media yesterday.

The royal posted a black and white photo of the couple in a royal carriage on their wedding day.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter also shared a romantic note for husband Jack Brooksbank on social media yesterday

Eugenie, who returned to work earlier this week after her maternity leave to attend an anti-slavery rally, wrote to her 1.6 million followers: “Happy birthday my Jack. 4 years and counting” followed by two love hearts and one kissing emojis.

The couple invited 850 royals, aristocrats, VIPs and friends – 150 more than Harry and Meghan who had married five months earlier – to their lavish ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle four years ago.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in February 2021.

It’s been exactly four years since Princess Eugenie’s fairytale wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle

The pair remain largely out of the limelight, although they do show up for high-profile royal occasions.

They recently joined Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo and other members of the royal family for the Queen’s funeral and surrounding events.

Princess Eugenie and her sister spoke movingly about the impact their grandmother the Queen had had on their lives, and how much they would miss her,