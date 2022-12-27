Princess Eugenie says it’s an ‘honor’ to attend Kate’s Christmas carol concert

Princess Eugenie called it an “honor to celebrate” the Queen’s life at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert in an Instagram post.

The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, attended the Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey, which aired on Christmas Eve on ITV.

In a post about the event on her social media, Eugenie shared a series of photos of her and husband Jack Brooksbank, as well as snapshots of the princess, writing: “It was an honor to celebrate HM’s life in the Princess carol of Wales”. concert, Together at Christmas.’

It came in the middle of a busy week for the mother-of-one, who joined senior members of the royal family at Sandringham’s Christmas service over the weekend.

Princess Eugenie, 32, called it an “honor to celebrate” the Queen’s life at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert in an online Instagram post.

In the photographs, Eugenie, who wore a smart plaid coat for the occasion, could be seen speaking to the men and women who attended the service.

In another photograph, he chatted with a young woman who was attending the event.

Her appearance comes after Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl said Eugenie “will be a comfort” to Prince William and Prince Harry as she “keeps one foot in each camp.”

katie told him Ok!: ‘Eugenie along with her mother has been able to have one foot in every field and I think unlike palace staff who had to put their bets on one team or another, Eugenie has managed to tow that line.’

The royal mother-of-one shared several photos as she enjoyed the concert with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Sharing the post on her social media page, she tagged the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She said she felt the two brothers probably “learned something about each other’s lives” from their cousin, adding that this could be “some comfort” to the men.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made several appearances in the Netflix documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which premiered last week.

In the first episode, which premiered two weeks ago, the royals are seen partying with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the night before their 2017 romance went public.

Eugenie was reportedly one of the first to find out about Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan, whom he already knew through their mutual friend Misha Nonoo.

In the photographs, Eugenie, who wore an elegant plaid coat for the occasion, could be seen speaking to servicemen attending the service.

In October 2016, Prince Harry received a call from his communications secretary, Jason Knauf, who informed him that news of their new relationship had reached the press.

Megan recalled, ‘Well, if she’s going out tomorrow, we’re going to have fun tonight!’

Harry added: “We went to this Halloween party together, where we could be fully dressed up and no one would know.” He was wearing a bandana and goggles.

Sharing photos from their night out, Meghan said: “Her cousin Eugenie and her boyfriend at the time Jack and my friend Marcus were there too.” It was great. Just silly fun.

Meanwhile, Eugenie also shared a series of snaps of Kate Middleton in the gushing Instagram post.

Speaking about the party, Meghan told Ellen DeGeneres last year: “She came to see me in Toronto and our friends and her cousin Eugenie and now her husband Jack, they came too, and the four of us sneaked out in Halloween costumes just to have a fun night on the town before it became known to the world that we were a couple.

In the final episode of the Netflix series, Princess Eugenie reappears when visiting the couple at their new home in Montecito.

She is seen attending the Super Bowl in California in February before the clip jumps to her playing with three-year-old Archie on an undisclosed beach.

The royal is also featured in the series’ opening credits where she is seen enjoying a bike ride with Prince Harry.

Hours later, she attended Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service with her husband and other members of the royal family.

Read more:

Really close cousins! Princess Eugenie is the ONLY member of Prince Harry’s family to appear in personal photos shared in his Netflix documentary

You light up every room! Princess Eugenie pays tribute to her ‘special’ son August as she shares unseen family snaps to mark her first birthday.

Inside Harry and Meghan’s big night! The royal donned ‘incognito outfits’ for a ‘post-apocalyptic’ themed Halloween party with Eugenie, Jack and their pal Markus Anderson before the relationship was revealed